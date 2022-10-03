A long-running tradition at Waseca High School, aimed at helping to create more informed voters in the community, is about to begin.

High School

The Waseca High School has been hosting the Coffee Break Debates for over 20 years, and this year the debates will take place across the month of October. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Coffee Break Debates

The Coffee Break Debates give students and community members alike the chance to learn about who’s running for the various local offices. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments