A long-running tradition at Waseca High School, aimed at helping to create more informed voters in the community, is about to begin.
The annual Coffee Break Debates, which have been a staple at the high school for over 20 years, are scheduled and set to take place across this month, with the first debate set up for Oct. 7.
“When these began, they took place in the early morning, and so it felt appropriate to call them the Coffee Break Debates, just because of the time of day,” John Hanson said, noting the afternoon time of this year’s program.
Hanson is a social studies teacher at the high school and coordinates the debates each election year.
“Over the years, we had to change the time but we kept the name, so now the Coffee Break Debates take place in the afternoon,” he said.
Along with social studies, Hanson also teaches a concurrent University of Minnesota course on American government, which high school seniors can take. That class is the one who organizes and runs the debates, with students from that class holding the role of moderator at the various debates.
This year, the schedule includes a City Council debate Oct. 7, a mayoral debate Oct. 11, a Waseca County sheriff debate Oct. 14, a Waseca School Board debate Oct. 18, and a Waseca County attorney debate Oct. 26. All debates will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Waseca High School at 2 p.m., with the PEG channel broadcasting.
“It’s a great resource for all my students to learn about and understand local government. Your textbooks don’t have any section on local government, because everyone’s local government is really different, so it’s a great opportunity for them to learn about that,” Hanson said, adding that the students are always eager to help each year.
“For me … I’m really interested in politics, and so I’m interested to see what the candidates have to say about why they’re running and what they want to do,” Charlie Harguth said.
Harguth is a senior in Hanson’s course and will be the moderator for the Waseca City Council debate.
“I think it’s important for the community to know who they’re voting for,” Hailey Dettmer said. Dettmer is another senior and will be the moderator for the mayoral debate. “As students, it’s important for us to take care of our community and learn more about who you’re voting for and what’s happening in your community.”
Hanson and his students agree that the benefit of this event isn’t just for the students or for Hanson’s class, though. It’s also a valuable community resource.
“Because it’s recorded and made available to the community, it becomes a resource for the community to learn more about the candidates that we don’t know that much about, besides the number of lawn signs they have out,” Hanson said, adding that in many local elections the time and resources spent on campaigning isn’t intensive, which can leave the community blind to who the candidates are.
“It’s a good opportunity to understand the difference between the candidates in a much more practical and valuable way,” he added.
Hanson said that the reputation of the debates have gotten to the point that members of the community are now calling him and the school to see when the debates will be happening and when they’ll be published.
The event isn’t without its own challenges, Hanson said, pointing out that coordinating the schedules of the various candidates and of his seniors can be tricky, but he added that it’s worth it, because of the learning the students get out of it.
The students get the opportunity to learn from experts, such as former City Council members and mayors, on the various topics that surround the races.
“It’s a better way to understand the job and to generate questions. Through that, we’ll get questions surrounding qualifications, stances on issues and background,” Hanson said.
Through this event, not only can the community learn about the candidates in the local races, but students get to learn about how local government works, and the significance of that isn’t lost on them.
“It’s important, because you’re deciding who’s running the town and making the decisions,” Harguth said. “You should know who you’re voting for, because you don’t want to vote for someone you don’t support.”