The Waseca High School will open its 2022-23 theater season with a classic: Little Women.
“I wanted to tell a story that people recognize, and with the beautiful movie adaptation released in 2019, I thought it would be a great story to tell,” Anna Pollock, director at Waseca High School, said. “Additionally, Kate Hamill, the playwright for this adaptation, has done lots of work in Minneapolis. I loved the local connection. I read four scripts and this one showed the characters beautiful love within the first few scenes.”
The show revolves around the lives of the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — as they go on their journey from childhood to adulthood. Waseca’s production will feature senior Josie Perrizo as Meg, junior Kiera Landrum as Jo, sophomore Katelyn Robeck as Beth, and senior Grace Lapides as Amy. Senior Lindsey Kopetzki will play Marmee March, the matriarch of the March family.
Little Women will open on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. There will also be performances on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. There will be a brief, 15-minute preview of the show the day before it opens at the Waseca Historical Society at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door on the day of the performances.
The show attracted a lot of interest from students at the high school, and those in the production are excited to bring the story to Waseca’s stage.
“I love Little Women, and when I saw that we were doing that, I knew I had to be in it,” Perrizo said.
While the word “chaotic” was a running theme when the cast was asked how rehearsals were going, there was also a feeling of excitement with the show so close to opening.
“[Rehearsals] have been crazy. People have been trying to figure out where the sets go, where props come in … where’s our blocking,” Perrzio said. “But it’s absolutely fun. Everyone loves being here.”
“There’s a lot of good energy here. Everybody wants to be here, and you can feel that,” Lapides said.
The cast hopes to use that good energy to provide the audience with a memorable opening night, and as far as that cast goes, they can’t wait to put on the show.
“I’m just excited for everyone else who’s in the audience to experience this show,” Robeck said. “I want to feel everyone’s energy on stage, and so I hope we all get to feel that energy.”
For Landrum, this is a first lead role, and while the nerves are there, she’s also ready to perform.
“I like theater, and I’ve liked performing ever since I was a little kid, so I’m excited to be here,” Landrum said. “I’m excited for my first lead role, and to see how I’ll do.”
Kopetzki said that, although she auditions for all the shows Waseca holds, she’s especially excited to bring this show to the stage.
“I’m excited to share this story with the audience,” Kopetzki said. “This show holds a special place in my heart. I just love the story and I love the characters.”
While there’s been a lot of chaos to work around, and there may still be nerves in the cast, Pollock has nothing but confidence in the cast’s ability, and is looking forward to the audience getting to experience such a unique story.
“I'm just so proud of the kids. They've put everything into this show and I'm so excited to show the community the work we've put in,” Pollock said. “I hope people walk away touched, inspired, and willing to reflect on the stories each of us hold in our own lives. The March's aren't superhuman, but their stories are important, and so are all of ours.”