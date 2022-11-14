The Waseca High School will open its 2022-23 theater season with a classic: Little Women.

Little Women

Waseca High School will be staging "Little Women" Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Marches

"Little Women" revolves around the lives and stories of the March family, as the four sisters grow from childhood to adulthood. (From L to R): Katelyn Robeck, Kieran Landrum, Lindsey Kopetzki, Josie Perizzo and Grace Lapides. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Cast

The cast of Little Women gathers for a picture at one of their dress rehearsals a week before opening. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

