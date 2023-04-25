A musical theater classic will soon be coming to the Waseca stage. The Waseca Junior/Senior High School will be performing their final play of this school year, Mamma Mia!, opening on May 4.
“I’m really excited to perform it. I think a lot of people know the music, but a lot of people know the musical as well, so it will be fun to both watch and be a part of,” senior Cece Huttemier said.
Huttemier plays Donna, the mother of Sophie. The story centers around Sofie’s wedding, where she invites three of Donna’s ex-boyfriends to figure out who her father is. “Mamma Mia!” is what’s known as a “jukebox musical”, or a musical in which the songs are all well known, popular music, instead of original compositions for the show.
In this case, all of the songs belong to the band ABBA, which was a draw for some of the performers.
“I love ABBA; they’re one of my favorite bands. They’re always playing in my car, and I love the musical,” Huttemier said.
Both Huttemier and fellow senior Lindsey Kopetzki, who plays Sophie, agree that the rehearsals for the show have gone incredibly smoothly, but that sometimes balancing schedules can be a difficult task.
“It can be hard to balance between work, practice, sports and school,” Kopetzki said.
“I think the great thing about this community is that we’re all into being a part of the arts, sports and all these other activities,” Huttemier said. “But sometimes you just can’t have everyone at rehearsals, and it can be difficult getting everyone caught up.”
Still, even with those struggles, Kopetzki and Huttemier both said that they’ve had fun working through this production with all of their friends.
“It’s fun, because one week we’ll just go over lines, and then the next week, we’ll work on the music, and then we finally put it all together on the stage with props,” Huttemier said. “I think in the next week or so, we’ll start putting everything together with costumes and makeup.”
For the two of them, this show will mark the end of their high school theater careers; a career that has spanned all four years for Kopetzki.
“It’s bittersweet, right,” Kopetzki said. “It’s sad to know that it’s all coming to an end, but I’m excited knowing that I’ll be able to go out with a bang.”
“Mamma Mia!” is the first musical Huttemier had been in. She said the experience has been a fun, and altogether unique, one.
“This is a new experience for me … The only other play I’ve been in, it’s been just lines,” Huttemier said. “But it’s been really fun.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.