A musical theater classic will soon be coming to the Waseca stage. The Waseca Junior/Senior High School will be performing their final play of this school year, Mamma Mia!, opening on May 4.

The Waseca High School Theater Department will perform “Mamma Mia!” to end its 2022-23 season. The show will open on May 4. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Cece Huttemier, right, plays Donna, who has to balance planning her daughter’s wedding with putting up with her ex-boyfriends. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Unlike other productions at Waseca, “Mamma Mia!” will feature a pit, which is a live band that plays the music behind the songs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Lindsey Kopetzki, right, plays Sophie, who invites three of her mom’s ex-boyfriends to her wedding to find out who her father is. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

