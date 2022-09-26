The Waseca 2022 Homecoming court includes: front row, left to right, Samantha Azure, Cece Huttemier, Riley Ruedy, Avery Madsen, Charli Harguth and Aubree Hansen; back row, left to right, Christian Rodriguez, JD Delgado Jr., Payton Garza, Oliver O’Brien, Brenden Brown and Will King.
Waseca High School announced its 2022 Homecoming candidates.
The boys are:
Brenden Brown, son of Jeremy and Kim Brown; JD Delgado Jr., son of JD Sr and Alberta Delgado; Payton Garza, son of Raul and Lacie Garza; Will King, son of Brad and Tina King; Oliver O’Brien, son of Ben and Ria O’Brien; and Christian Rodriguez, son of Nathan and Debbie Rodriguez.
The girls are:
Samantha Azure, daughter of Sam and Jamie Azure; Aubree Hansen, daughter of Steve and Barb Hansen; Charli Harguth, daughter of Jerry and April Harguth; CeCe Huttemier, daughter of John Huttemier and Kristi Hyink-Huttemier; Avery Madsen, daughter of Chris and Leslie Madsen; and Riley Ruedy, daughter of Wesley and Sara Ruedy.
The school also shared this year’s foreign exchange students attending the school:
Jakub Eull from Poland, host family Charles Rohwer and Anne Gerber; Ines Sanchez Jimenez from Spain, host family Ted and Michele Yoder; Lilly Drolsbach from Germany, host family Jill Bartelt; and Charloette Steglich from Germany, host family Luke and Bobbi Mathern.
Homecoming 2022 Week at a Glance
Monday, Sept. 26
Dress Up Day – Class Colors (Seniors: camo/blaze orange, Juniors: silver/white, Sophomores: black, Freshmen: pink, eighth grade: red, seventh grade: green- teachers will match their Connect group or the group they work with the most.
Pep fest for fall sports and to start Homecoming.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Dress Up Day: Soccer Mom vs Grill Dad Day
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Dress Up Day: Duo Day/Twin Day — twin with your friend(s) or dress as a DUO (ex. Salt and Pepper, Batman and Robin, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Dumb and Dumber)
7-9 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament under the lights (field conditions permitting).
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dress Up Day: Throwback Thursday — pick your decade
Coronation Practice – During Connect
7:30 p.m. coronation; $2 Admission; court pictures after coronation in PAC
9-11 p.m. Dance in the commons
Friday, Sept. 30
Dress Up Day: Blue and Gold Day
12:50 p.m. Pep Rally
2 p.m. Parade; the route include Eighth Avenue NE, Third Street NE, 11th Avenue NW and Second Street NW; Waseca County Fairgrounds will be cleaned up immediately following the parade
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.