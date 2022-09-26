Waseca Homecoming

The Waseca 2022 Homecoming court includes: front row, left to right, Samantha Azure, Cece Huttemier, Riley Ruedy, Avery Madsen, Charli Harguth and Aubree Hansen; back row, left to right, Christian Rodriguez, JD Delgado Jr., Payton Garza, Oliver O’Brien, Brenden Brown and Will King.

Waseca High School announced its 2022 Homecoming candidates.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments