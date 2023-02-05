Waseca High School is gearing up for the winter equivalent of Homecoming in Snow Week.
Snow Week is a week of celebration, typically taking place early in February, where the high school puts on a number of events to bring the students together in the final cold months of Minnesota's winters.
“Snow Week is kind of like a winter Homecoming. It’s centered around the activities of the school — the basketball team, the wrestling matches, hockey games and other activities,” Karen Anderson said. Anderson has been a teacher at the high school for 20 years and is currently helping to put on the talent show portion of the week.
This year, Snow Week runs from Feb. 13 to 17, and along with a number of dress-up days, there will also be different events meant to boost the student’s school spirit.
“Snow Week is all about school spirit and camaraderie. It’s about recognizing the students in winter activities and sports, as well as the leadership displayed in our senior class with the coronation of the Snow Court and the Snow King and Queen,” Anderson said.
This year, the students nominated for Snow King and Queen are Joseph Adamek, Ella Dufault, Ethan Davis, Lindsey Kopetzki, Leo Harguth, Thyme Lang, Alexander Honstad, Sarah Robbins, Griffin Krautkramer, Chloe Schumacher, Korbin Schumacher and Kloe Wadd.
The week will start with the decoration of the school, with different windows and doors in classes throughout the high school being decorated with designs made by the students. Anderson said she’s already pleasantly surprised with how well the decorations are coming along, calling them “beautiful” and “intricate” even though the students still had more than a week to complete them.
Monday, Feb. 13 will kick off Snow Week, with the annual talent show taking place at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center in Waseca High School. Anderson said that this is the second year they’ve started holding the talent show at night, which began following the COVID pandemic.
“This is the second year that the talent show has been in the evening, which was moved after COVID,” Anderson said. “It just gives us more of a chance to capture a really special audience and to be able to showcase such a cool space like the PAC.”
Anderson said that her favorite part of the event is seeing all the talent that the high school has, as well as knowing that this event gives students a chance to show off the talents they might not otherwise be able to showcase.
“The biggest thing as a staff member is that you’ll have students in the talent show who you had no idea had this amazing talent. Some of these kids don’t get to show off their talents on a sports team or in band or choir, so when they get up on that stage the staff and faculty and community get to see a talent they had no idea a kid had,” Anderson said.
Snow Week will continue on with the school’s first themed dress up day on Tuesday, Hot vs Cold. Wednesday’s theme is “Zoom Dress Up” day with Thursday being “Salad Dressing Day”. On Friday, students are invited to show their school spirit during an afternoon pep rally which will include the coronation of this year’s Snow King and Queen.