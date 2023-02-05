Waseca High School is gearing up for the winter equivalent of Homecoming in Snow Week.

Students at Waseca Junior Senior High School dressed up in their pajamas Jan. 31, 2022 for pajama day during Snow Week. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Part of the Waseca High School's Snow Week include a routine from the Waseca High School cheerleaders. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
As a part of their Snow Week festivities, the Waseca High School recently announced their 2023 Snow Court, with the king and queen being coronated on Friday. (From L to R): (Back) Joey Adamek, Griffin Krautkramer, Zander Honstad, Korbin Schumacher, Ethan Davis, Leo Harguth. (Front) Ella Dufault, Sarah Robbins, Lindsey Kopetzki, Kloe Wadd, Thyme Lang, Chloe Schumacher. (Photo Courtesy of Waseca High School)
Aiden Sharp (right) and Jordan Hackett performed in a guitar battle at the 2019 Snow Week talent show. The 2023 Snow Week talent show will be Monday, Feb. 13. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

