On Sunday, May 30, Waseca Junior and Senior High School was able to celebrate their newest alumni with the commencement ceremony for the class of 2022.
The ceremony began with the high school band, directed by Devon Lawrence, leading the processional to “Pomp and Circumstance”. Then, Senior Class President Jaidence Medina addressed the crowd.
“It is my honor to be one of the people up here today representing our senior class … Our hard work paid off and we’re finally here: graduation day,” Medina said.
“I would like to take a minute to reflect on these last four years of our high school careers. Our class has been successful in so many ways. We’ve participated in band, choir, sports, academics, extracurricular activities and so much more. It has been amazing to be a part of such an accomplished group of people who have worked hard, persevered and best of all succeeded. I could not be more proud of all of you,” Medina said.
Following Medina’s address, Emma Wieseler, one of the senior class speakers, gave her advice to her classmates.
“Embrace who you are … Everyone is so worried about their own lives that they don’t have the capacity to worry about judging you for yours,” Wieseler said.
“So why not wear that new dress that might be a little out there or join that club or sport your friends aren’t in? Why not do what makes you happy?” Wieseler queried. “Every single person in this room is a different person with different experiences, different interests, different goals. We’re all unique in our own ways. This uniqueness makes the world a more vibrant and interesting place. You make the world a more interesting place.”
After Wieseler’s remarks, the Waseca High School choir sang two selections, with senior members of the choir able to join them. Then, Nicola DeJager, another class speaker, gave an address.
“I’d like to begin by saying thank you to the friends, family members and staff who have gotten us here today. I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on the class of 2022’s journey in school. It’s no secret that our class has had its fair share of struggles,” DeJager said. “Many people would look at these trails and think ‘wow it’s amazing that they’ve all made it this far.’ but I think otherwise. The trials that we’ve faced are the reason we are the strong, resilient individuals that we are today. The challenges we’ve overcome have given us the ability to grow as individuals.”
Finally, Dr. Jason Miller, principal for Waseca Junior and Senior High School, addressed the class. He began by encouraging the students to recollect on all the various milestones they have already achieved in life, from beginning kindergarten to learning how to ride a bike, and then stopped for a second on seventh grade.
“Do you remember seventh grade? I remember seventh grade. Mrs. Swanson, do you remember seventh grade,” Miller said, to laughs and nodding from the class. “I taught seventh grade for nearly 20 years before I came here as an assistant principal … a unique group, you were. Our superintendent at the time, Mr. Lee, described Mrs. Swanson and I as running around with our hair on fire.”
Dr. Miller encouraged the students to think about how far they’ve come from that point, and the be excited for how far they have left to go. At the end of his speech, Dr. Miller held up an honors cord with a knot tied close to one of its ends.
“This cord represents your life. If you can see the knot … that’s where you are today. This is a short, short time that you’ve had and you have such a long way to go. And that should be exciting, nerve wracking, scary, makes you happy, all of those things,” Miller said.
The senior class then received its diplomas and celebrated with confetti and mini smoke shooters; the graduates then went outside to celebrate this achievement with their friends and family.