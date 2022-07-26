A long-running Waseca tradition held its latest iteration on Saturday. The Waseca Garden Walk, hosted by the Waseca Garden Club, has been happening for over 25 years, with the goal of the event to drive tourism to the city.

State Rep. John Petersburg shows participants of the Waseca Garden Walk the features of his home garden, including a raised garden and stream. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Shirley Skorczewski (left) and Kathy Oftedahl welcomed people at the beginning of the Garden Walk at the Bailey-Lewer Home at the Waseca Historical Society. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
One of the features at State Rep. John Petersburg’s home garden was a stream which ran through a raised garden in the front yard. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Garden Club has been hosting the Waseca Garden Walk for over 25 years, with the goal of increasing tourism to the city. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The weather held out for the Waseca Garden Walk on Saturday, with only a little bit of rain towards the beginning of the event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

