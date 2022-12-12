After a long process of finding a new home, Waseca’s Food Shelf has officially opened up in its new location.

Ribbon cutting

Jim Britton, center, had the honor of cutting the ribbon and officially opening the new Waseca Food Shelf location. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Community support

The grand opening of the new location drew many community leaders out to the new food shelf location to congratulate them on their opening. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Feeding the community

Jim Britton treated everyone who came to the grand opening of the new location to his homemade brisket, as well as a homemade sauce. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

