After a long process of finding a new home, Waseca’s Food Shelf has officially opened up in its new location.
Thursday evening marked the official opening of the new digs at 203 Third Ave. NW. The Food Shelf celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an open house.
“I really just want to thank the contractors, who really bent over backwards to get this done,” Jim Britton said. Britton, a board member for the Waseca Neighborhood Service Center and Food Shelf, was credited with overseeing the project and taking the lead on it.
The location, which consists of a new building built on land that the Neighborhood Service Center has owned for around three years, according to Britton, wasn’t the first place that came to mind.
“There were a lot of longer meetings involved. We did a lot of research to see if there was a place in town that fit our needs,” Gretchen Priebe, another board member, said. “We found two. Both of which were $8,000 or $9,000 a month in rent, which was way out of our budget.”
Without any other options, the Neighborhood Service Center took the problem into its own hands. According to Britton, the land that the new building sits on was purchased by the service center around three years ago. Without any other options, leaders decided to use that land to build a new building that would suit their needs and stay within their budget.
“Our old building had sold, and it was time to build. There was no choice. Without a building, there isn’t a food shelf,” Priebe said.
In the time in between their old building selling and the Food Shelf moving into their new building, the shelf had made a temporary home in an extra building that St. Paul’s Lutheran Church owned. Britton said that, while they were appreciative of the space, they knew they needed something else, because it wasn’t handicap accessible, meaning volunteers were needed to carry food and baskets up and down the steps for people who couldn’t access the building.
The contractors that built the new building worked through the fall and early stages of the winter, and now the Food Shelf team will be working to expand its inventory and continue to serve as many people as it can — which is becoming more and more of a challenge as the demand rises.
“This time last year, we were serving about 75 families. Now, we’re serving about 150 families,” Nikki Schaffer said. Schaffer is the Food Shelf coordinator, and she added that a big part of the reason for the increase is inflation and people not being able to keep up with their everyday expenses. “Prices and inflation have gone up, and benefits haven’t risen to meet that, so people need help.”
Even with the influx of new people looking for help, the food shelf still won’t turn anyone away.
“There’s something we have called ‘open borders’. We don’t turn anyone away because of where they live. People can come from anywhere and use us; we just ask that you only take what you’ll use. … People come all the way from Mankato, Owatonna and Faribault, because they’re too nervous to use the food shelf in their areas,” Priebe said. “We also don’t have any salary or income requirements. We don’t check that.”
Similarly, much in the way that the Food Shelf helps families in the community, many members of the community came through to help the Food Shelf in its goal of building its new location.
“We wouldn’t have what we have without the help of Sacred Heart Church and Trevor Kanewischer, both of whom let us use their standing freezers to store food,” Britton said. “As well as the boys hockey team, who came in, and six of them lifted that 1,400-pound scale.”
A number of local businesses also donated funds to help with the move.