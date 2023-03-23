A new home for residents in Waseca County gave the Waseca Fire Department a unique opportunity to train.
Chris and Kim Babcock had lived in their home that lies 6 miles outside of Waseca city limits since July 2008. Recently, the couple decided that they wanted to build a new home on their property. However, it left them with a problem: what to do with the house they have now.
“When we started, we were actually just going to do an addition, but it made more sense to build a new one,” Chris said. “Our neighbor burnt their house down a few years ago, so we kind of got the idea that way. After that, we contacted the fire chief, and it just went from there.”
The idea Chris mentioned is a live training burn, a unique opportunity for the Fire Department.
“This doesn’t happen too often. We’re lucky if we can get one or two a year,” Fire Chief Jason Forshee said.
Forshee mentioned that Waseca does a good job at teaching fire prevention, with the chief often joking that they’re “trying to put ourselves out of business.” This focus on prevention leads Waseca to not have a lot of fires, which Forshee stresses is a good thing, but it creates a sort of on-the-job training deficit for firefighters. The answer, oftentimes, is participating in these training burns.
“Since we don’t have a lot of fires, we need things like this to practice and keep up our proficiency for when a fire does happen,” Forshee said.
The training this time took place on Tuesday, March 21 beginning at 6 p.m. Forshee said that the department breaks firefighters up into six training teams, with some of the teams consisting of younger firefighters who practice fighting “level one burns”, as Forshee calls them, with others doing more advanced training. For those not training, the Waseca Fire Auxiliary brought out pulled pork sandwiches and chips to feed those in attendance.
It might seem odd to intentionally burn a house, only to try to put it out, but the training provides valuable experience to firefighters.
“It helps us better understand home fires and gives us some really good training,” Nick Edwards, a firefighter of six years, said. “It’s all about repetition. The more repetition we get in, the better we’re able to serve our community.”
Brian Lang, another firefighter with the Waseca Fire Department, said that the house was “dark and smokey, and can get a little hot” when they go in, and that, “We can’t see anything.” However, whether it’s in these training scenarios or in a real-life emergency, the firefighters know exactly what’s asked of them.
“There’s more adrenaline [than nerves]. You just get in there and get it done,” Lang said.
“There’s a job at hand, and it’s got to get taken care of,” Edwards added.
The sight of real fires and smoke pouring out of your long-time home could be uneasy to anyone, and the Babcocks both agreed that the feelings were mixed at the sight of their home on fire.
“We’ve been here for a while. We’ve had two boys grow up here,” Chris said, adding that he experienced “mixed emotions” at the sight.
However, even with those mixed emotions, the Babcocks know it’s for a good cause.
“We’re thankful for the work the Fire Department does, and we’re thankful that they’re able to get some good training out of this,” Kim said.
Following the training, the fire department lit the house on fire to burn it down. Once the ashes from that fire cool, the Babcocks can take them down to a dump and dispose of them. After that, construction can take place on their new home. Chris said that they’re one of the first jobs their contractor has for this season, and that the house is planned to be completed by the end of summer, with the family hoping they’ll be in their new home by the time the new school year starts up.