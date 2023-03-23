A new home for residents in Waseca County gave the Waseca Fire Department a unique opportunity to train.

The burn training lasted for several hours, with multiple teams of firefighters going into a burning home to extinguish the flames. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Smoke pours out the window of the Babcock's former home, which they donated to the Waseca Fire Department to help with a live training burn. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Firefighters participate in later stages of the training experience "advanced training", as Chief Jason Forshee called it, with the team putting out active fires in the home. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Following the training session, each team was required to go to a rehab station set up by North Metro EMT to monitor their vitals and make sure they were ok. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Chief Jason Forshee, left, provided instruction to firefighters before the training began on March 21. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Firefighters set up for the first round of training, which saw the team go into a home and put out a low-level flame. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Fire Department firefighters all arrived in full gear, waiting for their turn to participate in the burn training on Tuesday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

