Waseca emergency services welcomed the community out to the Waseca Water Park for a fun night of community engagement.

Nite to Unite

Waseca's Nite to Unite event, held this year on August 1, aims to bring community members and emergency services providers together in a positive light. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Police Car

The Waseca Police Department set up a car by the pool at the water park, with other emergency vehicles being parked outside the facility. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Vought

Police Chief Penny Vought chats with community members as they come through the bike raffle station at the Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sheriffs

Waseca County Sheriff Jay Dulas, right, chats with former sheriff Brad Milbrath at the 2023 Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Grill

Officer Arik Matson, center, and other members of the Waseca Police Department man the grill at the Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

