Police Chief Penny Vought chats with community members as they come through the bike raffle station at the Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Officer Arik Matson, center, and other members of the Waseca Police Department man the grill at the Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca's Nite to Unite event, held this year on August 1, aims to bring community members and emergency services providers together in a positive light. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Police Department set up a car by the pool at the water park, with other emergency vehicles being parked outside the facility. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca County Sheriff Jay Dulas, right, chats with former sheriff Brad Milbrath at the 2023 Nite to Unite event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca emergency services welcomed the community out to the Waseca Water Park for a fun night of community engagement.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.