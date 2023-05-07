A new group in Waseca County will be hosting its first big event to raise awareness for mental health awareness in Waseca County.
The Waseca County Suicide Prevention Cohort was formed in January, according to Waseca County Public Health Educator Colin Ayers, one of the organizers of the cohort. They’re mission from the start is to raise awareness for mental health resources in the county, as well as end the stigma that surrounds mental health.
“You know, it's easy for people to notice somebody having a bandaid on their finger and say … what happened? But we maybe aren't as comfortable saying, hey, it looks like something's going on, let's talk. But if we can get to that place, then we're gonna be more confident and successful and thriving as a community,” Pastor Jillene Gallatin said. Gallatin is one of the members of the cohort.
As difficult as it can be, Gallatin said that having those conversations is important, as it’s often the first step to getting the help people need.
“If you have a broken leg, you know where to go, you go to the clinic, the hospital. But if you're feeling depressed or suicidal, do you know where to go? You may or may not,” Gallatin said. “If I know that there are resources available, then I can connect you with the resources. I may not be able to respond to your types of needs, but if I know somebody who can.”
That type of help can be very personal, and Gallatin said that she has firsthand knowledge of how helpful it can be.
“The reason why I am personally invested in this project is my mom died by suicide 35 years ago when I was 14. And it devastated our family,” Gallatin said. “And it was different people coming alongside of me, supporting me, encouraging me, that helped me heal and adjust to life without my mom. And I am just very aware of how incredibly important it is to have individuals and entities in the community, no matter what it is, who you are, that we can just support each other in taking care of our heads and our hearts.”
In order to help raise awareness for mental health care, the cohort is partnering with the Waseca Junior Senior High School to bring people to a special presentation at the high school.
On Thursday, March 11, the Waseca County Suicide Prevention Cohort is encouraging a “Green Out” in the county. At the end of the day, they hope people will go out and “Pack the PAC” at the Waseca High School for speaker Jeff Yeldan.
“May is mental health awareness month, and that month is kind of noted with the color green. And so we wanted to do something to promote countywide awareness on mental wellness,” Gallatin said. “On May 11, we're encouraging everybody to wear green. And if you are out and about and you realize you don't have green, we wanna try to have these little green ribbons available so that you can just pop on a little green ribbon.”
According to Gallatin, the cohort is pairing with “as many organizations” in Waseca County as they can to encourage the Green Out, including the Rotary Club, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and the Waseca County Board of Commissioners. In support of this event, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at their last meeting on May 2 to proclaim May 11, 2023 as Mental Health Awareness Day in Waseca County.
At 7 p.m. on that day, Yeldan will be coming to the high school’s Performing Arts Center to give a presentation to students and the community about the importance of mental health awareness. Yeldan is a former Marine and a psychology teacher at a high school in Jacksonville, FL. The event is not sponsored by the cohort or the school, Gallatin points out, but was made possible through a “generous donation by a community member.”
Mental health awareness isn’t just something that Waseca County is focusing on. According to Ayers, it’s become a focal point for much of the state.
“The whole state of Minnesota has been working on mental health awareness. Not just from a public health standpoint, but local businesses and everywhere from rural to metro areas,” Ayers said. “We’re gaining a lot of traction around it because … mental health applies to everyone.”
Moving forward from this event, Ayers said that the cohort is looking to continue establishing programming that will raise awareness for mental health. And Ayers encourages Waseca County citizens to help in that goal.
“We’re just beginning our work. If you have any idea, or resources you’ve noticed in the community, feel free to send me an email,” he said. “I mostly sit from a public health lens and just see things for public health, but I want the community's input on what they're seeing. So any feedback they have about what they're seeing, what they'd like to do is be helpful for the cohort.”