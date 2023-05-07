A new group in Waseca County will be hosting its first big event to raise awareness for mental health awareness in Waseca County.

Ayers

May 11 will mark Waseca County Mental Health Awareness Day, as well as the Waseca County Green Out, culminating in a presentation in the Waseca High School's PAC at 7 p.m. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Ribbon

As a part of the county wide green out, residents can wear these green mental health awareness ribbons. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jeff Yalden

The "Green Out" event will culminate with a presentation by Jeff Yalden, a mental health speaker and psychology teacher from Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Jeffyalden.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

