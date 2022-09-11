The Waseca County Board of Commissioners approved a number of routine resolutions at its last meeting, set a public hearing and implemented a speed study.
After the regular approving of minutes and bills for the county, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners moved on to the action agenda. The first item of which was to set a public hearing for an updated ordinance to the Waseca County Pool.
The change to the ordinance was simply to remove a reference to a Minnesota statute that had recently been repealed. The language that’s being amended was found in Section 5 of the pool ordinance, which states that the standards set forth by the Minnesota Legislature for pools are adopted in the Waseca County Pool Ordinance. Following unanimous approval, a public hearing was set for their next regular meeting, scheduled for Sept. 20.
The ordinance reads: “The purpose of this ordinance is to establish standards for all public swimming pools and to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the people of Waseca County.”
A proposed speed study was the next point on the action agenda for the county commissioners. Over the past year, according to Waseca County Public Works Director Jim Kollar, Waseca County law enforcement and the Board of Commissioners have received comments from the public voicing concerns over excessive speeds on County State Aid Highway 27, or 101st St., which extends north off of Old Highway 14 just outside of Waseca.
The board approved the request for the study, and the approval will be sent to MnDOT, which will perform the study. According to Minnesota statute, the Board of Commissioners must accept whatever finding MnDOT presents, whether it be an increase or a decrease in the speed limit on CSAH 27. Following the study, appropriate signage will be posted.
The action agenda portion of the meeting ended with the board approving a number of contracts, including a contract to repair Janesville Township Bridge No. L4117. Janesville Township received six bids to repair the bridge, which Kollar called “structurally deficient” in a request for board action, and the lowest of the bids was from Midwest Contracting LLC. The bid was for $481,248, which still exceeded the Waseca County Engineer’s estimate of $434,487.
Midwest’s bid was still about $64,000 lower than the highest bid the township received. Janesville Township will be responsible for $10,000 of the engineering costs and $10,000 of the construction costs, with the rest of the funds coming from the Town Bridge fund that is provided to the county, which currently has a balance of $856,147. Because of supply chain issues in the concrete industry, the project is not expected to be complete until Sept. 2, 2023.