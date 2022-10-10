On the weekend of Oct. 1, New Richland resident Kyle Johnson took his love of music to the finale of the Minnesota Sings competition.
For Johnson, who currently lives on the farm he grew up on just outside of New Richland, this was a first experience with the Minnesota Sings competition, but certainly not his first experience with music.
“I’d say [my love of music] all started with my mom. My mom is a very accomplished pianist and accompanist … and she plays at a number of churches in the area,” Johnson said. “She got me into it when I was 5 by bribing me with matchbox cars. She’d say ‘sing a solo, and I’ll give you this matchbox car’.”
From there, Johnson’s love of music took off. He attended NRHEG High School, where he graduated in 1993. While attending NRHEG, Johnson was a soloist and the first two-time member of the All-State Choir for NRHEG.
After graduating, he attended Waldorf College where he earned a degree in vocal performance. While attending Waldorf, Johnson also took the time to study music abroad in China, including performances in operas.
After graduating from Waldorf, Johnson attended Luther College for more studies in music. While there, he performed in a Christian a capella group and went to Russia in 1997 to perform with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra. Following his return, he went to the Twin Cities, where he was a member of a rock band for 15 years.
“With the choirs and groups I’ve been in, I’ve had east coast tours, west coast tours, Florida, Texas. I’ve only been abroad those two times … and then maybe a couple of dozen operas,” Johnson said.
When it came to the Minnesota Sings competition, Johnson said his joining was completely by coincidence.
“I have three daughters, [ages] 11, 8 and 4, and they were going to be showing [for 4-H] at the Waseca County Fair, so I was already going to be down there,” Johnson said, adding that he was recruited and able to participate in the event, simply because he was going to be at the fair on Saturday.
“I really had no idea of the reach. There are 32 cities that came together to do this,” Johnson said.
The Waseca region of the Minnesota Sings contest was held at the Waseca County Free Fair, and Johnson was the only person to compete in his 21+ category. After that, he advanced to the semifinals, which were held in New Ulm Oct. 1.
From those 32 cities, there were only a total of 55 singers who advanced to the semifinals. Of those 55, Johnson estimates that 30 of them were in the under 21 category with the other 25 being in his 21+ category. From those 55, eight finalists were chosen from each category, who would sing the next day in the finale. Johnson said, of the 16 people there, he was the only male left.
In the end, Johnson placed second, and won $2,000 along with a recording session, which he says he’ll use to make a record with his wife and mother. For him, however, the competition was never about the money.
“I have three daughters … and I would love to see them get into music in some fashion. … Just get on stage and put yourself out there. That was the best part, is all of them being able to watch,” Johnson said.
As for what comes next, besides the recording session, Johnson does have one goal in mind.
“I’m just practicing up to win it next year,” he said. “That’s the attitude you have to have.”