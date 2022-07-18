It was a true community celebration, as people came together over the course of five days to take part in the Waseca County Free Fair — and this year, the Board of Directors are saying things felt "the way they should."
"We, as a Fair Board, work really hard all year, dong this all year to try to make this the best fair we can for Waseca County and our guests," said Robin Dulas, secretary of the Waseca County Free Fair. "We just appreciate all our vendors and volunteers and people coming to the fair. We do our best as volunteers, because we love to, and it's an important thing for our community and our county."
Dulas said the fairgrounds remained busy throughout the event, especially at the free stage.
"We had a new act this year, Magic Norm, who always had people there — all our free events seemed to be very well attended," Dulas said. "We had our first singing contest this year, Minnesota Sings, and all three of our contestants are moving on to the state level. And of course our Looney Lutherans, people just love them and really came out for all those acts."
Overall, Dulas reported it was a "busier" fair than in 2021, which she said makes sense considering the turbulent couple of years prior.
"In 2019 we had horrible weather — tornadoes didn't touch down by they were close — and in 2020 we didn't have a fair," Dulas said, nodding to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all county fairs statewide. "2021 was crazy because we were coming back from basically two years off. It was great, but this year just felt a little more normal and we all felt back in the rhythm of things."
Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, said the county fair serves as a place for the entire Waseca County to connect with each other.
"Even with all the ways we can connect online with each other, there is nothing like seeing an old friend at the fair," Fitch said. "A simple onion ring run, can turn into a mini reunion."
Dulas was happy to report the buildings at the fair were noticeably fuller this year, with a variety of vendors including the chamber participating in the annual summer event. Fitch said chamber members provided the chamber booth with "the best swag" to give away, adding to the overall fun of the week.
"So many thanks to everyone that makes the WCFF a success," Fitch said. "They put on one of the best fairs ever."
Fitch is not alone in her sentiments, as Dulas said she has heard nothing but good comments from fairgoers.
"People had a great time and you could just tell by the families and all the comments we heard about how nice the grounds look, how great the grandstand shows were and the music in the beer gardens," Dulas said. "The weather was great, which is always a perk. It was just a really good fair."