As fairgoers move throughout the grounds, the ferris wheel makes its rounds providing a view of town. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

It was a true community celebration, as people came together over the course of five days to take part in the Waseca County Free Fair — and this year, the Board of Directors are saying things felt "the way they should."

A family competes against one another as they throw skee-balls to advance their horses down the track. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Several children gather to attempt to catch fish for an opportunity to win prizes. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

"We, as a Fair Board, work really hard all year, dong this all year to try to make this the best fair we can for Waseca County and our guests," said Robin Dulas, secretary of the Waseca County Free Fair. "We just appreciate all our vendors and volunteers and people coming to the fair. We do our best as volunteers, because we love to, and it's an important thing for our community and our county."

The Waseca Fire Department serve up their famous onion rings. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Dulas said the fairgrounds remained busy throughout the event, especially at the free stage.

A thumbs up is given as this fairgoer is ready to take to the skies on the swing ride. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

"We had a new act this year, Magic Norm, who always had people there — all our free events seemed to be very well attended," Dulas said. "We had our first singing contest this year, Minnesota Sings, and all three of our contestants are moving on to the state level. And of course our Looney Lutherans, people just love them and really came out for all those acts."

Judd Lodoen, age 7, Jim Loden and Leo Lodoen, age 4, visited the Waseca County Free Fair from Mendota Heights on Wednesday to taste the American Legions famous hot beef sandwiches. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The bumper cars, a fair favorite, were busy as soon as the carnival opened at the Waseca County Free Fair at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Overall, Dulas reported it was a "busier" fair than in 2021, which she said makes sense considering the turbulent couple of years prior.

Snow Biz was one of the fair favorites in the food court as temperatures climbed to nearly 90 degrees over the weekend. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

"In 2019 we had horrible weather — tornadoes didn't touch down by they were close — and in 2020 we didn't have a fair," Dulas said, nodding to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all county fairs statewide. "2021 was crazy because we were coming back from basically two years off. It was great, but this year just felt a little more normal and we all felt back in the rhythm of things."

Food options ranged from funnel cakes to cheese curds to homemade ice cream in the food court at the Waseca County Free Fair. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, said the county fair serves as a place for the entire Waseca County to connect with each other.

"Even with all the ways we can connect online with each other, there is nothing like seeing an old friend at the fair," Fitch said. "A simple onion ring run, can turn into a mini reunion."

Families came out Wednesday evening for the opening of the Waseca County Fair’s carnival, with fun rides for the whole family, including the Scrambler. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Dulas was happy to report the buildings at the fair were noticeably fuller this year, with a variety of vendors including the chamber participating in the annual summer event. Fitch said chamber members provided the chamber booth with "the best swag" to give away, adding to the overall fun of the week.

"So many thanks to everyone that makes the WCFF a success," Fitch said. "They put on one of the best fairs ever."

A kiddie trampoline set up on the fairgrounds gave area kids the chance to take to the skies, and even practice some cool flips and tricks. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Fitch is not alone in her sentiments, as Dulas said she has heard nothing but good comments from fairgoers.

"People had a great time and you could just tell by the families and all the comments we heard about how nice the grounds look, how great the grandstand shows were and the music in the beer gardens," Dulas said. "The weather was great, which is always a perk. It was just a really good fair."

