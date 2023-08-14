A pioneering program has found success in its first year at the Waseca Farmers Market.

Booth

Teresa Suek, left, and Jody Euell help guide families through the signup process for the Power of Produce event at Saturday's Farmer's Market. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Power of Produce

Local families and children shop for produce at the Waseca Farmers Market, thanks to the new Power of Produce event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments