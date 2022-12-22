Gary Schoenfeld, a Waseca County native and fourth generation farmer, is one of the newest members of the American Soybean Association’s (ASA) Corteva Young Leader Program.
He is a member of the 2022-23 class and recently completed the program’s first phase following a visit to Corteva’s Global Business Center in Iowa. He was surrounded by agriculture leaders from around the nation, including fellow Minnesota farmer Tim Braun.
“We had leadership training, and how to be a better voice for agriculture,” Schoenfeld said of phase one.
The ASA Young Leader Program started in 1984 and continues to develop leaders. Many farmer-leaders from the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) and Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) have completed the program before serving as state and national agriculture leaders.
As an ASA Young Leader, Schoenfeld earns an at-large seat on the MSGA board. He attended his first board meeting in December in Mankato. At the meeting, he received a firsthand experience of how the board operates and how its grassroots advocacy efforts on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers help improve Minnesota’s farm economy.
“Developing the next generation of advocates is so important to MSGA, and we were pleased to welcome Gary to his first board meeting,” said MSGA President Bob Worth, a graduate of the program. “The Young Leader Program is a big step in building those crucial leadership skills.”
Leadership duo
Another feature of the program is the inclusion of spouses. Tina Schoenfeld joined her husband for the program, learning information from her own perspective.
“I think it's nice to (go through the program) as a couple because it shows our personalities on how we handle things,” Gary Schoenfeld said. “It shows how we can work better together and communicate better.”
Tina Schoenfeld added that between farming together and the other agriculture work they do together, it just makes sense and feels right to work and grow in the leadership program as a team.
Phase two takes place at Commodity Classic, a farmer-led, farmer-focused event in Orlando in March 2023. A third phase for select farmers is held in summer 2023 in Washington, D.C.
“It’s just amazing to hear everybody’s story. They’re similar, but different, they’re all so unique,” Tina Schoenfeld said. “It was such beneficial information that I feel like I can perfect with practice. I can grow to be an advocate for agriculture, which is not something that I had ever planned, as I don’t come from a farming background.”
Tina and Gary Schoenfeld; their daughters Caitlyn, Natalie and Isabel; and his brother Steven Schoenfeld, grow, corn, soybeans and raise sheep and beef cattle.
Being involved in leadership is nothing new for the couple, as Gary Schoenfeld is the current president of the Waseca County Farm Bureau and Tina Schoenfeld is the promotion and education chair of the board.
Another accomplishment they achieved together was competing in Outstanding Farmers of America in 2021, where they finished as a top 10 finalist.
Outside of agriculture, the Schoenfelds are both involved with their local church. Gary is a church elder at Trinity Lutheran in Janesville, and Tina is a co-coordinator for the Vocation Bible School as well as the president of the PTO for the Trinity Lutheran school.