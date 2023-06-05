Despite temperatures climbing close to 90 degrees, Waseca-area community members flocked out to FarmAmerica for a fun and educational event. The Taste of the Farm event, hosted by Waseca County Farm Bureau, took place on Thursday, June 1 out at FarmAmerica, beginning at 5 p.m.

Group shot

The Waseca community came out, despite high temperatures, to the most recent Taste of the Farm event, hosted by the Waseca County Farm Bureau. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Grilling

Hamburgers and pork burgers were grilled on-site to feed the attendees that came out to the event this past Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Happy faces

From left to right: Angel Bice, 8; Amia Bice, 6; Betsy Koble, 7; and Eleanor Koble, 9. The girls enjoyed the food at the Taste of the Farm event before taking off to see the live animals. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Tractor

Farm equipment lined the perimeter of FarmAmerica at the 2023 Taste of the Farm event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Livestock

Families gathered at the old dairy farm exhibition at FarmAmerica to see the pigs and other farm animals on the farm. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Tour

Wyatt Arndt (right) leads families through the old dairy barn, showing them how to milk some of the cows set up inside. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Family photo

Stephanie Huber helps her children, Brynn, 4, (right) and Briar, 2, with milking the "cows" at the dairy barn at FarmAmerica. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

