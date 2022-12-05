The coldest weather of the season and a snowstorm the day before didn’t stop Waseca County emergency services from coming out Saturday, Dec. 3 to raise some money for a good cause.

Sheriff

Sheriff Brad Milbrath wished passer-bys a merry Christmas as they came by and helped donate to the Salvation Army’s bell ringing challenge. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fire Department

Almost the entire Waseca Fire Department turned up to help the department’s efforts to raise money and win the bell ringing challenge. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca Police Department

The Waseca Police Department raised the most money and won the first annual bell ringing competition aimed at raising funds for the Salvation Army. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Tags

