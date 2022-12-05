The coldest weather of the season and a snowstorm the day before didn’t stop Waseca County emergency services from coming out Saturday, Dec. 3 to raise some money for a good cause.
Last month, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Waseca Police Department and Waseca Fire Department, in conjunction with the Waseca County Salvation Army, announced that they’d be taking part in a bell ringing challenge for the Salvation Army on Dec. 3, with the Police Department taking the noon-2 p.m. shift, the Sheriff’s Office taking the 2-4 p.m. shift and the Fire Department taking the 4-6 p.m. shift.
The competition began as an idea to spark some friendly competition for a good cause, and Rep. John Petersburg, the chair of the Waseca County Salvation Army, said that there was excitement for the contest from the start.
“It’s absolutely wonderful seeing them all get into it. When the idea was first thrown around, they started going back and forth with banter about who was going to win and what the loser would have to do,” Petersburg said. “It’s fun to see them all get involved.”
“I think all of us like a good competition, and the firefighters are no different than anyone else,” Fire Chief Jason Forshee said. “We just wanted to compete and see who could raise the most money.”
Aside from the competition aspect of it, the organizations also know that the money raised on the day will go toward benefiting the community they serve every day.
“[The Salvation Army] runs into situations where people need help, and it’s our job to help them. Whether that’s gas vouchers or finding people a warm place to stay,” Police Chief Penny Vought said, adding that, often, the Salvation Army is at risk of running out of funds, and the bell ringing campaign is one of the best ways of raising money.
“Our emergency services serve a lot of the same clients [that the Salvation Army does], so it just makes sense,” Petersburg said. “Plus, the competitive spirit just makes it more fun.”
When the day came around, each organization brought a crew of volunteers out to raise money. The Police Department had around four or five volunteers, including Arik Matson, who came out to help raise money for the community.
“Our community is great. We just wanted to help fuel some funds during this time,” Matson said.
In the end, according to John Petersburg, the Waseca Police Department won, raising $1,996.08. The Waseca Fire Department raised $1,092.44. And the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office raised $773.06. More importantly, the total raised was $3,861.58 — $800 more than the Salvation Army raised across their entire bell ringing season last year.
Those funds will go to good use, including keeping people housed and fed through the winter months.
“In the past year, the majority of our funding went to housing, whether it was rent or down payments. There were some dollars that went to car repairs, and Waseca and Owatonna both have amazing food shelves and clothes lines,” Petersburg said.
Petersburg said he hopes that the community will see the dedication that these organizations had, and that it will inspire them to take part in bell ringing this year as well.
“This event is early in the bell ringing season, we’re hoping that, if the community sees their service, individuals volunteering, they’ll be more inclined to participate as well,” Petersburg said. “It just seemed like a great opportunity to get everyone involved and get the Salvation Army in the public eye.”