The conversation surrounding development in Waseca County has recently gotten another step deeper.
Since the beginning of the new year, the Waseca City Council has been asking questions aimed at addressing how to boost development in the city. At its last meeting, the Waseca County Commissioners took a step toward helping spur that development.
One of the items on the board’s action agenda for its May 16 meeting was a residential tax abatement program. The county previously had a tax abatement program, similar to the one still in place in Waseca today, but the commissioners decided to drop the program in 2020. Late last year, the council began talking with the county again to try to get them to reinstate the program.
“There have been ongoing conversations that we’ve had in conjunction with [Waseca Economic Development Manager] Tina Wilson and the city [of Waseca]. … They’re asking us to look into rekindling a program that existed a few years back,” County Administrator Michael Johnson said.
The request for board action had two parts. The first would see the county partner with the city on their tax abatement program, extending the abatement to the county taxes on a certain property, not just the city taxes. The second part of the proposal would see the county establish its own residential tax abatement program.
“There’s really a kind of blending of philosophies here. There’s a desire to see development happen in the city and the county, while at the same time, there is a desire to see a certain level of affordable housing happen,” Johnson said.
Following the introduction by Johnson and clarifying comments by Wilson, who was in attendance at the meeting, the commissioners asked their questions. During that portion of the conversation, the board seemed split on whether or not this program was necessary or useful.
Blair Nelson, chair of the Board of Commissioners, asked about the cap on home value. Currently, houses in Waseca can only apply for assessments if the value of their home, not including the land the home is on, is under $500,000.
“With the building costs going up with inflation, why not just scrap it and try to encourage growth?” Nelson asked.
Wilson explained that, at the time of writing the city’s policy, they weren’t expecting building costs to skyrocket the way they have in previous years. She added that just last week city staff began asking the question of what to do about higher value homes looking for abatements, but also noted that most of the applications they receive still only hover around the $400,000 mark.
On the other end of the aisle was Commissioner De Malterer, who originally worried that extending the program to the whole county may cause headaches or confusion for cities in the county without an abatement program. Johnson assured her that the county’s program would only apply to Waseca, who they’d be partnering with, and rural areas outside of any municipal boundaries. Even with that reassurance, Malterer still showed hesitation on whether or not the county adopting their own program would be good or necessary.
“I think we should table this discussion until we have a little more information,” Malterer said. “We need to think logistically about where we want housing to go. Concentration of development of houses in and around cities seems to be the most efficient. So I think we should table this and have a discussion on that aspect of it.”
Ultimately, it seemed the board was in agreement with Malterer. In two separate motions, the commissioners voted unanimously to both enter a partnership with Waseca on their residential tax abatement program and to table the decision surrounding the county’s own plan.
The commissioners are expected to return to this discussion at their June 20 meeting.