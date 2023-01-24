While the Waseca County Board of Commissioners may have had a light meeting Tuesday, in terms of items to vote on, it still made significant progress on an ongoing project in Waseca.
Eighth Avenue NE, the road that connects Third Street NE and Clear Lake Drive and that runs by the Waseca County Fairgrounds, is scheduled to be completely reconstructed, with an eyed completion date of 2024. The Waseca City Council also talked about the project the same week.
Project details
The project will include a complete reconstruction of that stretch of road, along with an upgrading of the utility lines along that road, as well as the installation of new trails and sidewalks along the area by the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
While the county was still waiting on the feasibility report from Stantec, which the city of Waseca authorized at its Nov. 1 meeting, a discussion was still needed from the county’s end, primarily surrounding what material the road would be made with. Currently, the road is concrete.
“[The County Highway Department] was able to determine that the concrete [was laid in] 1969, so we’re dealing with a 54-year-old road,” County Engineer Jim Kollar said.
Currently, the city of Waseca has agreed to send out requests for proposals to four engineering companies — Bolton and Menk, Stantec, Widseth and Stonebrooke — to prepare the design of the project. RFPs are due by Feb. 23, after which the design process will begin in April 2023.
Discussion
“I think there’s going to be a lot of polarized opinions on if the road should be asphalt or concrete,” Kollar said. “What I’m here to talk about today is to figure out which direction you’d like to see it go in and provide as much factual information as I can.”
Kollar then presented two documents, which he referred to as “propaganda”, from associations supporting both a bituminous asphalt road and a concrete road at Eighth Avenue NE.
The documents presented the pros and cons of each material, mainly that asphalt was cheaper but has a shorter life cycle than concrete, which is more expensive but lasts longer on average; a distinction that Commissioner Blair Nelson felt it important to note.
“I have a question on that 20-year design,” Nelson said. “So, in 20 years, we’re back here again, but now we’re talking about a 54-year-old road?”
Kollar clarified that, while the lifespan of an asphalt road is set at around 20 years, the commissioners are looking at waiting at least 30 years before doing any sort of significant work on the road. However, Kollar speculated that, even with the shorter lifespan of asphalt, it may still be cheaper to go with asphalt than with concrete.
“When you look at it … the initial cost of concrete is double that of asphalt,” he said. “And when you start looking at service life over time, it still costs more for concrete. The initial cost simply can’t be overcome.”
Kollar expanded on this point by bringing up a University of Minnesota study from the 1990s that showed that, looking out to a 50-year lifespan, the typical lifespan of a concrete road, concrete was about 19% less expensive than asphalt.
“However, that was 20 years ago. When looking at where we are economically and with unit price, I just don’t think the initial cost of concrete can be overcome at a 35- or 50-year life cycle,” Kollar said.
Commissioner De Malterer alluded to the fact that Kollar later classified this street as a “residential street” and wondered if the increased durability of concrete was needed on a road that will mostly be used on a residential basis.
“If this functions as a residential street with no truck traffic, and so long as we have the proper staffing in the Highway Department and the county engineer, so that regular maintenance is performed, why pay twice as much for a road in town that we may have to come back and cut into?” Malterer said.
While Nelson took exception to the classification of Eighth Avenue NE as a “residential road”, stating that the Hy-Vee trucks used to make their way down that street to avoid driving through the city, Malterer still questioned the usefulness of the more expensive material.
“It just sounds to me that asphalt will be more than sufficient, provided we do our due maintenance,” Malterer said.
Despite Malterer’s opinions, the board seemingly settled on the concrete option.
While this county discussion was held at a work session, where the commissioners aren’t able to vote on the issue, Waseca City Engineer Nate Wiley later informed the City Council that the commissioners had decided to use concrete to reconstruct Eighth Avenue NE, assuring the council that any additional costs would be factored into the cost-participation agreement between the city and the county as a part of this project.