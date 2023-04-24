The Waseca County Commissioners heard a special presentation from the Waseca Fire Department at its last meeting.
On Tuesday, April 18, the commissioners held their regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. As part of the brief agenda, they heard a presentation from Chief Jason Forshee on the state of the Waseca Fire Department.
“The Fire Department was established in 1868, so we’re celebrating 155 years this year, which is a pretty big deal,” Forshee said. “Last year, we received 860 calls … in 2021, we received 773 calls, so we’re up about 100 calls.”
Forshee then went on to talk about the department’s ISO rating. As he explained, ISO is a rating given to each fire department, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst; it's meant to represent how well a department can serve its community. The rating is based on a number of factors, including departmental operations and city infrastructure.
“You wouldn’t even have to go back 10 years or so, and we were at a 5 or 4,” Forshee said. “At the end of last year … Waseca’s rating was up to a 3.”
Forshee explained that, for their next evaluation, the Waseca Fire Department hopes to reach an ISO rating of 2, a goal that its not far from reaching, according to Forshee.
“That’s a really big thing, and of course it would affect the insurance premiums for businesses and homeowners,” Forshee said. “We’re constantly learning about ways we can increase our score.”
One example Forshee gave is that the department recently learned that if they brought all four of their engines to a fire, instead of just one or two, it increases the score, because it decreases the delayed response if a second call does come in.
Following that portion of the presentation, Forshee also talked about the training exercises the department does.
“The Fire Department is always looking for people to donate their houses to provide us with burn training opportunities,” Forshee said. “Currently, we get about one to two a year.”
Waseca recently just held one of those burn trainings on a home that was set to be demolished. The training, according to those in attendance, gives Waseca’s firefighters a unique opportunity to learn how to better attack a structure fire.
Following the presentation, Forshee fielded questions from the commissioners. One question from Blair Nelson focused on how best to balance the department’s drive for improvements with the city and county’s drive to save funds.
“You’re chasing points, but we’re trying not to spend dollars. Are you going to monitor whether or not what you’re doing is overkill, or if it’s too expensive,” Nelson asked.
The concern comes from residents and business owners in the past, who Nelson said had been shocked to see the size of their bill for a structure fire in the past, due to the size of the response the Fire Department came with. Often, on a structure fire, Waseca’s department will be aided by departments from neighboring communities, resulting in a larger expense.
“Carl [Sonnenberg, Waseca city manager] and I agreed that we won’t have to spend too much money to get points,” Forshee said, adding that one reason for a large response to any call is due to the volunteer nature of the Fire Department.
“We have 33 paid on-call firefighters and three full-time,” Forshee said. “When a call comes in, we have one guy at the station, and the rest often have to wake up in the middle of the night, drive to the station, put on their gear and then go to the fire. … It just takes time.”