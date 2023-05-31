DEVELOPING

Blair Nelson, chair of the Waseca County Board of Commissioners, died at the age of 65. He reportedly suffered a heart attack in his home on the evening of Tuesday, May 30.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

