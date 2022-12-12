Waseca County hasn’t put its cards all the way on the table yet, but it seems likely that it won’t deviate far from an approved 3% preliminary levy increase, as it works toward its final number this month.
With the end of the year coming up, budgets are being prepared and presented, not just by local councils and school boards, but by the Waseca County Board of Commissioners, too.
For the last few weeks, Board of Commissioners have been holding weekly work sessions solely to discuss the 2023 general fund budget and levy. While discussions haven’t moved to a formal vote yet, the commissioners continue to discuss changes to the levy and are expected to vote on the proposed budget and levy at a special meeting Dec. 20.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}Previous discussions{/strong}
At its Sept. 20 meeting, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners voted to unanimously approve a levy increase of $521,885, or about 3%.
Some of the biggest increases in the budget included a 468% increase in the community services building maintenance fund and an almost 300% increase in the economic development budget. County commissioners did also receive a slight raise; however, the amount is just over 3%, which falls short of the inflation rate from this time last year.
The commissioners were able to pass the preliminary budget and tax levy by the end of September, and then began work on lowering the levy and slimming the budget.
Current outlook
In previous work sessions, the Board of Commissioners discussed the budget as a whole, as well as specific departments, like Human Services and Public Health, and looked at how those have impacted the budget.
At the Dec. 8 work sessions, County Administrator Michael Johnson presented a budget which has been trimmed down ever more slightly, and has focused on adjusting salaries and figuring out the best way to pursue county contracts.
One point of discussion came surrounding court costs for the county, which, although seem to increase on paper, Johnson said will likely remain similar in cost to 2022.
“The District Court judges have raise their hourly rate from $100 to $150, so it will increase next year, but I don’t think it will be to the full extent, since we’re $20,000 behind this year’s budget at this point in the year,” Johnson said, mentioning that the 2023 budget for this was $40,000.
Most of the meeting was spent discussing the solid waste budget for the city, which is a part of the waste management fund. The solid waste line item saw a small increase of just over 1% in the preliminary budget, and discussions took place surrounding how much that budget could be reduced by, and if the county needs the budget at all.
“I’d be curious if the board previous has had some discussion about this … because, of course, we haven’t had any discussions about this since I’ve been on the board,” Commissioner De Malterer said. Malterer also questioned whether a solid waste fund was necessary.
“I think it’s certainly worth some conversation to be had about that, because does it benefit the county enough to keep it?” Malterer queried.
No formal decision on any of these matters has been made by the board yet, as no vote can be held in the work session. The county commissioners are meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a public hearing set to take place at 6:30 during that same meeting.
Before that, the commissioners will host another budget work session Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m. All of these meetings are open to the public.