Waseca’s most recent City Council meeting began, as all city council meetings do, with an open forum that provides members of the public a chance to address the council.
The first resident to address the council was Jeanne Sexton, the creator of the Furry Friends nonprofit. Furry Friends has donated a number of different amenities to the Waseca Dog Park, including a doggy bag dispenser and park benches.
Furry Friends plans to host a community event at the dog park on Oct. 29. Sexton was requesting the council permanently waive the park reservation fee for Furry Friends, as well as the liability insurance and reimburse them for the $205 they spent to rent a Port-a-Potty, since the park bathrooms are now closed and winterized.
Sexton feared that, if the money from donations to Furry Friends continued to be used for fees and insurance, donors would stop giving money. She also said if the council did not approve her requests that Furry Friends would be forced to remove its nonprofit status and stop making donations to the city’s dog park.
City Manager Lee Mattson explained that private organizations that rent the city park for use of an event were required to have liability insurance by city policy, as the city can’t be held liable for injuries that happen at their parks, according to state law. He said that the council may be able to overrule this but directed them that they should consult with city staff before making any final judgements.
Mattson also noted various organizations that have liability coverage in the city, including the Irish Walk, the Marching Classic and the various parades that take place.
Ultimately, considering the council doesn’t have another meeting to make a new motion after consulting with city staff, the Councilor Jeremy Conrath moved to waive the rental fee, not permanently but just for this one occasion, and reimburse for the Port-a-Potty, while directing city staff to look into if they can waive the insurance fee and authorizing city staff to waive it if possible. The motion was seconded by John Mansfield, and passed unanimously.
Tax abatement
One of the final items on the action agenda was a request for the council to extend the residential tax abatement program through the end of 2024. The program, which was last extended in 2020, is set to expire on Dec. 31 of this year without an extension. At the Oct. 4 council meeting, councilors instructed city staff to begin the work needed to write an extension to the program, indicating they’d be interested in extending the program, but the newest motion didn’t come without some conversation.
“I’ve had a few discussions with [City Council] candidates who don’t see the abatement as an advantage. Does anyone come into City Hall saying, ‘Oh, thank God I built, because I saved $20,000,’” Councilor Mark Christiansen said, referencing the cap for rebates on potential property taxes. In a previous interview with the Waseca County News, Waseca’s Economic Development Manager Tina Wilson did say she had a few potential residents asking her to keep them updated on if the program continued, as it would make a difference in if they chose to relocate to Waseca.
Christiansen clarified that he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the program, saying he was just playing “devil’s advocate.”
“We are losing some taxes for a little bit. The school doesn’t participate, the county doesn’t participate, so we’re taking the brunt of it,” Christiansen said. “When we hear ‘high taxes, high this, high that.’ Do we need it?”
Councilors Jeremy Conrath and Clemmons advocated for the program, with Conrath saying there was potential the candidates didn’t fully “understand” the bill. Both councilors said that the city wasn’t losing taxes on the program, because the building was happening on empty lots where no taxes were being collected, pointing out that they were just seeing reduced taxes for a period, but the city ultimately was collecting more taxes, due to the property improvements.
Srp mentioned during the discussion that 13 new housing starts had begun in Waseca in 2022, with Mattson estimating it was the highest number in about 10 years.
“There were two last year. … For your next highest you’d have to go back to around 2019 or 2020 when there were seven or eight,” Mattson said.
After the discussion period, the council voted to extend the program through the end of 2024 by unanimous vote.
Assessments and stop signs
Following the public comment portion and the approval of the consent agenda, the city council began the action agenda with a discussion surrounding the Eighth Street SE assessments, discussed in a separate County News story. The assessments passed by a 6-0 vote, with Councilor John Mansfield abstaining due to his property residing in the assessment district.
The Waseca City Council also passed miscellaneous assessments not related to the Eighth Street SE project. Work to bring a property that has had repeated nuisance violations against it constituted the majority of the assessments collected, with the eight assessments totaling a little over $6,000. The assessments on the property with nuisance violations, which Mattson explained were just to cover the cost of restoring the property to code in 2021 and not the work they’ve done on it in 2022, totaled over $3,000.
The assessments were passed unanimously.
There were also two items surrounding stop signs in the city. The first focused on placing a southbound stop sign at the intersection of 11th Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE, and the second was replacing a stop sign at the intersection of Seventh Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE with a yield sign.
Councilor John Clemmons asked if city staff could put flags up on the 11th Avenue NE sign, indicating it was there, and Councilor Jeremy Conrath asked city staff if they could look into potential line of sight problems at the Seventh Avenue NE location.
Both items passed unanimously.