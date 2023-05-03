Despite some concerns being raised at its last meeting, the Waseca City Council has directed staff to do more research on what a local option sales tax could do for the community.
At an April 4 work session, the Waseca council heard a presentation from Todd Rapp, of Rapp Solutions in Minneapolis. He talked to the council about the possibility of using a local option sales tax to fund certain community projects, such as a community center.
“Where the idea comes from is that there are some projects a city does where the value of it goes beyond the city limits and outside the county into other communities,” Rapp said. “In that case, it makes sense for a lot of cities to use a local option sales tax … to spread the cost around a broader audience.”
As part of the talk, Rapp explained how his company could help the council in this process — saying that, if they want to move forward with this process, his company could come in at basically any point and help prepare documents or communications to send out to both the residents and legislators.
At the previous work session, the idea was met with some skepticism. However, a council majority voted to have Rapp prepare a list of services he could offer and have city staff look into the idea further. At its latest meeting, taking place on Monday, May 1, the council took another step forward in this process.
“Right now, we’re looking at a local option sales tax revenue projection,” Mayor Randy Zimmerman said, explaining they’d hire a firm to do the revenue estimate through the Extension Office of the University of Minnesota. The total cost for finding the initial projections would be $3,000, plus “a small possible fee added for a presentation.”
In Minnesota, a local option sales tax is a tax that can be added to any item that a sales tax is applicable to, and normally ranges anywhere from 0.5% to 1.5%. Lately, there has been some criticism of the tax at the state level, with opponents claiming that it places an undue burden on families with lower incomes. At the local level, the controversy over the tax mainly comes from what it would be used for.
“Before I make a decision, I’d like to come to a consensus on what we’d be using the sales tax for,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said. “A community center is great, but I have concerns over the continued cost once the sales tax runs out.”
Conrath went on to say that he hears “year after year” that residents believe they are overburdened with taxes, and that he projects that “we’re not looking at a good levy for 2024.” With those concerns, Conrath said that he’d be more inclined to use the local option sales tax for roads and street repairs, to take some of the assessment burden off of homeowners.
While there are some cities, namely St. Paul, trying to get the state to pass a local option sales tax for infrastructure projects, such as road reconstruction, Rapp mentioned that those cities were “pushing the boundary” of what a LOST is typically used for, and there are questions on whether or not the state would even allow a city to use the sales tax for road projects.
Along with Conrath’s concerns, Councilor John Mansfield expressed concerns over where the money was coming from. After receiving confirmation from City Manager Carl Sonnenberg that the city would use money from the general fund to pay for the project, Mansfield asked if the cost could be split between the general fund and the EDA.
“Could we have a 50/50 split with the EDA?” Mansfield asled. “We have those funds just sitting there, so I’d just rather use that than use the general fund.”
After voicing his concerns, Stacey Schroder amended her original motion to say that the council will pay the $3,000 price tag and ask the EDA if they would reimburse them for 50% of the cost. However, she made a point in her motion to say that, if the EDA does not provide the other 50%, then the city still moves forward, paying the whole cost from the general fund.
Following the amended motion, the council voted to approve the motion 6-1, with Conrath being the lone dissenting voice.