The saga at Gaiter Lake seems to have no end.
The Waseca City Council, this one composed of multiple new members, has again decided to go back to the drawing board for planned developments at the Waseca waterfront property.
For the past five years, the city has been making plans for what a proposed development in that area of town would look like. Recently, the City Council came close to figuring out a plan, with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership presenting its proposal in late 2022. However, at that meeting, multiple citizens of the neighborhood voiced objections to the plan.
Due to the controversy surrounding the design, the city chose to table any decision until 2023, with a new council taking over. In a work session before its latest meeting Tuesday, the council picked that discussion back up.
Ultimately, the council directed staff to develop a new request for proposal, signaling its desire to receive new options outside the one currently presented.
History of the land
“This parcel of land was purchased in 2016 for $650,000 as a part of a settlement with the DNR,” City Engineer Nate Wiley said, beginning his presentation to the council.
Wiley first talked about the history of the property, before going over a brief timeline of how the city got to the point that they’re in today.
The property near Gaiter Lake was purchased in 2016, after the DNR sued the City of Waseca for misclassifying a number of lots at the Pondview subdivision when that was initially being built. As a part of the settlement for that case, the city was required to maintain an 8.5-acre conservation easement next to Gaiter Lake that no development can happen on. Outside of that area, the DNR mandates that lots that the city will develop on have no more than 25% impervious surfaces, and that 50% of the space outside of the easement be open space.
In 2018, the city hired WSB, a design and consulting firm, to prepare a design for potential developments at Gaiter Lake. While that design seemed to have good community support, Wiley said it didn’t get very far, lacking solid approval from the DNR.
“WSB presented four schematics, and from those four the second plan, Plan B, was chosen,” Wiley said. “However, that plan lacked DNR approval. … I found emails showing it had been sent to the DNR, but couldn’t find anything about whether or not it had been approved.”
Wiley added that, while there was nothing specifically saying the DNR had rejected the plan, he didn’t think the proposed plan would meet the DNR requirements. Lacking the DNR approval the development will need, the city had to go in another direction. After a failed request for proposal attempt, with no firm responding to the request, in January of 2021 the city tried again and got one response: Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership’s.
After a number of community meetings, Southwest presented their ultimately controversial design to the city. The proposed plan saw just two points of entry and exit to the development, one at the south end and one at the north. It also lacked any sort of park, which the residents of the area had been calling for.
Council stalling
Following his presentation to the council, Wiley laid out the six options the city had with the property. They included deciding to go with SWMHP’s plan, purchase their plan for $16,000 and give it to someone else to develop on, submit another RFP for more potential designs or not develop on the land at all.
With so many conflicting opinions surrounding the project, there was really only one consistent belief from the council: this was going to take some time.
“With how much things are up in the air, and with how many more conversations that will have to be had with this, I think we need more work sessions in order to make an informed decision,” Councilor James Ebertowski said.
But even though the council agreed to schedule another work session on the issue for late spring, there were also concerns the city is running out of time to make its decision.
“I’ve been around this quite a bit, and everyone agrees that if we want to do this, we want to do this right,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said. “But if we’re building about nine homes a year, we’ll be out of homes in about four years. If we’re not going to develop, I think we need to look at the northeast or northwest, because I do not want to be a city with no lots to build on.”
Conrath was referencing the fact that Miller Homes, which is currently working on the development in Pondview, said it's building about six or so homes a year, with 31 planned lots to build on.
“Six homes a year and 31 lots in total only leaves us with about five or six years,” Conrath said.
Still, in the spirit of “doing this right," many councilors had reservations about the current proposed design.
“I’ve heard from a lot of constituents who are not exactly pleased with the plan that’s been presented,” John Mansfield said, suggesting the city send out another round of RFPs. “There may be other interests now, more than there was two years ago.”
While no vote can take place at a work session, that was the route the council signaled they wanted to go in, asking city staff to prepare another RFP for design of the development to review at a future work session. City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said that work session would take place “sometime in late spring.”