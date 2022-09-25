A controversial ordinance that split the Waseca City Council nearly in half recently passed by a narrow 4-3 majority.
The council has been debating how to regulate products infused with THC for the last month, and the vote ensured a moratorium would be enacted, preventing new manufacturers and businesses from moving into town and/or starting up production/sales of newly legalized edibles and beverages. The moratorium is in place until the council can establish regulations within the city, no longer than one year.
Background
The moratorium was originally introduced at the Aug. 3 regular meeting, following new legislation that was passed by the Minnesota Legislature, allowing the sale of products with no more than 0.3% THC contents, which translates to about 5 milligrams per gummy in THC gummies.
When it was first introduced, the moratorium seemed to have a major majority approval from the council, with only Councilor Mark Christiansen opposing the motion to draft an ordinance introducing the moratorium. He said, at the time, he felt that residents would just go to towns in other cities and bring the products back to Waseca, and that those businesses would, “get the sales tax instead of us.”
At the following council meeting, which took place on Aug. 16, City Attorney Chris Kennedy, along with City Manager Lee Mattson, introduced the ordinance to the council for a vote to approve the draft and set a public hearing to introduce it into the city’s code.
Kennedy explained at the top of the agenda item that the moratorium wouldn’t do anything to current businesses in Waseca that are selling THC products, clarifying that they’d be “grandfathered in”, but that it would prevent new businesses coming into town that wanted to sell the products.
This clarification led Councilor John Mansfield to shift his position on the moratorium slightly, expressing discontent with the extent that the moratorium would go toward preventing THC from being sold in city limits.
Mansfield’s opposition towards THC products being sold in Waseca was made clear in the Aug. 3 meeting, where he said he didn’t want “to be exposed to it” Mansfield also stated at that meeting that he felt like Waseca already had enough problems dealing with “meth heads” who are “all on pot.”
The moratorium proved controversial in the council, but the draft ordinance was still passed by a vote of 5-1.
Public comment
It was standing room only in the council hall on Tuesday, as business owners and members of the community alike came out to voice their own opinions on THC products being sold in Waseca.
“There’s a big misconception with hemp and marijuana … and the THC factor and how it can help people in medical use so they’re not on opioids or something like that,” Melinda Grant, a community member, said. “In some ways, it’s a healthier outlook for those who suffer from anxiety, pain or sleeplessness.”
It seemed most, if not all, of the community members in attendance on Tuesday were in agreement with Grant; with the only major difference between those who came out being whether or not there was a need to enact a moratorium.
While Mark Wadman, another community member who spoke at the meeting, voiced his approval for the moratorium and the fact that it wouldn’t hurt current businesses, Matthew Little, co-owner of Midwest Extraction Services, based in Waseca and one of the largest THC extraction and production plants in the state, voiced concern about how Waseca would look with a moratorium like this in place.
“What this really means for the city is ‘Are you a forward looking city?’ … A moratorium is bad for business, and it’s bad for the city. New businesses can come in and help all of us,” Little said.
Council discussion
Following the public comment period was a council discussion, where councilors voiced their respective concerns and opinions regarding the moratorium.
Christiansen, the first to speak and thus the first to propose a motion, moved to shoot down the moratorium on the grounds that it would be bad for business and instead wanted to direct staff to begin looking into licensing regulations. Darren Arndt seconded the motion.
Jeremy Conrath, who sided with Christiansen and Arndt on their motion, stated his view on what regulations should look like in the city.
“What I’d like for it is to mirror with tobacco and alcohol, where there’s a fee for enforcement and you can’t purchase it if you’re under 21,” Conrath said.
The motion was contrary to the item originally proposed, and it proved controversial around the council, with Mayor Roy Srp saying he was “surprised” by the motion but clarifying that was alright and that he is “often surprised” sitting in his seat.
Councilor John Clemmons, in his first council meeting filling in a vacant seat left by the resignation of Ted Conrath, said he was in favor of the moratorium, as it would allow the city to control the inflow of businesses and prevent someone from setting up shop where the council may not want them to be.
“It’s tapping the brakes on future businesses, but doesn’t affect current people,” Clemmons said, adding that the council wouldn’t need to wait a year, the maximum length of the moratorium, to enact regulations; once the council comes up with regulations and passes them, it can vote to prematurely end the moratorium.
Mansfield, for his part, still expressed his wish to see the substance banned from Waseca, criticizing the businesses that sell it.
“When I was in high school, I’d go down to dirt ball hall ... and we’d go up to dime back Dave. Anybody could get a bag of weed from dime back Dave. You know what we called him? We called him a drug dealer,” Mansfield said, saying the only thing he feels has changed are some “legalities”.
“I wouldn’t want to be remembered as dime back Dave,” he said.
Ultimately, that argument, along with the concern that a business could open up across from a school or church and sell THC products, led to the council striking down the original motion in a 4-3 vote, and enacting the moratorium in another 4-3 vote.
Christiansen asked if there wasn’t anything in the city ordinances to prevent a business opening up across from a school already, and while Planning and Zoning Coordinator Bill Green said nobody could sell a product out of their house that they didn’t make, Kennedy said he didn’t believe there were any laws against processing THC and creating gummies in your home.
Little explained that a person in Minnesota would need an extractor license to even possess THC oil, and that the state wouldn’t approve that license without checking to see if the zoning was OK with the city. However, representatives from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Program, including Kat Mutcshler who is the program’s coordinator, disagreed, saying, “After the extraction of hemp and before the packaging of THC products, the state has no regulations.”
She explained that, while extracting THC from hemp would require a processor’s license, and the Department doesn’t allow people to operate that type of business from a residence, there are no regulations preventing anyone from buying pre-processed THC oil and using it to make gummies. They also clarified that they do not deal with zoning regulations and encourage all new businesses to contact the city before obtaining a license.