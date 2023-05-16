A long-running Waseca tradition will soon come back to city limits.
Dating back to the 1990s, the Waseca County News ran ads for garage sales around the city. These sales would often coincide with area open houses that were taking place. Soon, residents got into the habit of holding garage sales in May, and the Waseca Citywide Garage Sale was born. In 2008, the timing of citywide was moved from the first weekend of May or last weekend of April to the third weekend of May, likely to make sure sellers had the best weather possible. As it continued, some residents began to take a more active role in organizing the event.
“A few years ago, I realized that nobody was really formally organizing it anymore, and I saw quite a few people asking when it would be,” Julie Ssarb said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News.
In response to these questions, Ssarb created the Waseca Area Garage Sales Facebook page, which sought to be a one-stop shop for people looking for garage sales in the city.
This year, residents have taken to that page, as well as others across social media, to announce their sales. Among them will be the return of an annual sale that’s been running for more than a decade.
“May 19 kicks off our 12th annual garage sale to benefit Waseca County 4-H … and all the proceeds we raise will go to support our Waseca County 4-H programs,” Waseca County 4-H Extension Educator Amy Nelson said.
Nelson, who’s been organizing the sale since 4-H started hosting it, said that they took 2020 and 2021 off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said “We’re back now.”
“Everything that’s sold at the sale is donated by a community member, so it’s a good fundraiser for us … because any kid that’s in the 4-H program, we can always find something for them to do to help,” Nelson said.
The sale is one of the most important events hosted by Waseca County 4-H, Nelson explained, as it was one of their biggest fundraisers to raise money, not just for 4-H programs, but the various field trips the organization hosts throughout the year as well. And with the community knowing that, Nelson said they tend to come out in droves to support the sale.
“We always have great community support, both in terms of the donations and the amount of people who attend,” Nelson said. “Without these funds, we’d have to charge a registration fee for a lot of the programs we do. So the garage sale is a nice way to support our mission of reaching youth of all backgrounds.”
Once again, the 4-H garage sale will be taking place at the Waseca County Fairgrounds, and will feature a variety of items, from clothing to toys and everything in between.
“After our second or third year, we had the thought that this is probably the biggest garage sale in Waseca County, so we started advertising it like that,” Nelson said. “There’s usually something for everyone. Most people walk in and find something they want. … Some years we’ve joked that we have everything including the kitchen sink because we’ve had sinks and other things like that donated.”
The 4-H garage sale will be just one of the many taking place in Waseca this weekend, with the majority of the garage sales kicking off on Friday, May 19.