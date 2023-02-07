The Waseca City Council ended January with a work session, as it began to put plans in motion for 2023 action.
For the past few weeks at council meetings, interim City Manager Carl Sonnenberg and Mayor Randy Zimmerman have been discussing the possibility of the council having a goal setting meeting, which it held on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
“Our purpose tonight is to start having conversations about establishing goals for the council for the year 2023,” Zimmerman said, “I don’t know how long it’s been since the council has done something like this … but it’s been a while, so that’s part of the reason why we’re doing this.”
Zimmerman added that goal-setting meetings, while being helpful to get the council on the same page on important issues, are also helpful for city staff as it begins to create the budget for the following year.
In preparation for the meeting, Zimmerman had the councilors submit their top five priorities for the city, which he and Sonnenberg reviewed.
“A lot [of the goals] centered around economic development and how to move the city forward,” Sonnenberg said, adding that, while the goals didn’t focus on “city hall specifically,” there was an “overall holistic focus on moving the whole town forward.”
With many of the goals submitted by councilors overlapping, the majority of the meeting was spent discussing two areas: development and public safety.
New homes and businesses
“I put down that I’d like to see more apartment complexes being built,” Councilor Darren Arndt said, kicking off the conversation.
Arndt said he’s talked with many businesses, and a lot of them have told him that they aren’t seeing the type of workforce in Waseca that they see in other cities.
“They feel that an apartment complex, instead of new residents having to buy a home, would bring more people to town for businesses to stay and grow,” Arndt said.
When pressed specifically on what he’d like to see, Arndt said that he didn’t want “low-income apartment complexes,” but rather that he wanted market-rate, affordable complexes; hoping that housing like that would drive people to spend money in the city and eventually purchase a home. Another councilor, James Ebertowski, agreed.
“I want something affordable, maybe not Section 8 housing, as I think we have a fair amount of that in Waseca … but something like a three- or four-bedroom unit,” Ebertowski said.
The conversation briefly turned to how a small community like Waseca could attract developers to build in the city, with Economic Development Manager Tina Wilson saying that a lot of what it comes down to is infrastructure, and the city’s current water and sewer system make it hard to build bigger developments. However, the topic pivoted then to the “chicken and egg” debate of what to build first: homes or businesses.
“We need housing, and we need a workforce. I think we need to be able to do both at the same time,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said, noting that one issue Waseca faces is nobody wants to fill an already existing space and would instead prefer to have a “nice, shiny new building.” Zimmerman agreed, and he noted, whatever Waseca does, the important thing to do is actually make progress and have action.
“I couldn’t agree more. If we continue to debate the chicken and the egg, we’ll be here 10 years from now, still trying to figure it out,” Zimmerman said.
And while much of the development discussion centered around the economic incentive that Waseca could offer to new residents or businesses, John Mansfield noted that also of importance to him was maintaining the culture that Waseca has cultivated and promoting that.
“This is a great community. It’s something a lot of young families are looking for; it’s safe for kids … we have great parks, great sports, churches,” Mansfield said. “If you want peace of mind, you can find that in Waseca.”
Public safety shortages
Following the topic of preserving and protecting the community, the council began debating public safety issues statewide.
“I had safety down, and meeting the needs of our city staff and specifically law enforcement,” Zimmerman said. “How can we bolster, support, retain and recruit?”
Chief of Police Penny Vought spoke on that issue, pointing out that she believed the state was in a “crisis” in law enforcement that people weren’t talking about.
“We see that people are retiring and retiring early. People are having health issues, and a lot of them just aren’t entering the profession,” Vought said.
Zimmerman said, as with many different areas of the city, he believed that the city was in competition with the surrounding area to recruit and retain qualified law enforcement officials, and wondered how the city could set itself up to be successful. Vought, addressing the concerns, said it may be difficult, as now many departments are offering big benefits, such as a “$5,000 ot $10,000 signing bonus” for new officers that join their force.
For some, such as Conrath, the situation looks dire. Conrath described both the city and state as being in mile one of a marathon, “and this marathon terrifies me.”
He talked about how the average age of retirement in law enforcement is 55, and with many law enforcement professionals already being in their 40s, there isn’t much time to fill spots that will soon be open, and yet people aren’t entering the profession at the rate they used to.
“There are two lines of people to thank for this. You can thank the media people on television. I’m talking about the channels 4, 5, 9 and 11. And you can thank the state and federal politicians. They did this; they did this to you,” Conrath said.
And while the current cultural perception of police and law enforcement professionals may certainly be playing a part in Waseca’s shortage of police officers, both Vought and Sonnenberg also noted that it’s at least in part due to the fact that Waseca wants to hire officers who fit their environment.
“What we look for is, ‘Are they a good fit?’ I think we have officers who all work very well together, the guys and gals just fit. I don’t know how to describe it,” Vought said.