Following a Waseca County Commissioners work session, the Waseca City Council heard an update on the planned reconstruction project at 8th Avenue NE.
Background
Back in 2022, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners took a look at the stretch of Eighth Avenue NE that runs between Third Street NE and Clear Lake Drive. It was determined, at that time, that “it has deteriorated and is in need of replacement,” according to City Engineer Nate Wiley. The project, which became part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2024, is set to not only include a reconstruction of the road, but also feature improvements to the city utilities and the construction of new ADA compliant sidewalks and trails.
Since the property has areas under both county and city jurisdiction, it was determined that the costs for this project would be split between the city and county. Previous meetings in 2023 saw the council motion to allow Stantec to prepare a feasibility report, something which is needed since the county will be paying for part of the project through assessments, as well as send out requests for proposals to Stantec, Bolton and Menk, Widseth and Stonebrook.
From their end of things, the county commissioners have held a number of work sessions and meetings surrounding the project, and have made decisions that shaped the discussion the council had at its last meeting. One of those decisions was to use concrete on the road, instead of bituminous pavement, raising the overall cost for the roadway portion of the project.
The county also decided that it no longer wanted to install a new sidewalk running along the county fairground property, but City Engineer Nate Wiley said that the existing sidewalk just south of that property would still need repair.
Discussion
The council’s discussion at its latest meeting mainly consisted of Wiley giving updates on where the city currently stands.
“I’d just like to give you all an update on where we’re at with this project. The purpose is to keep the council informed about upcoming discussions, and there is no requested action at this time,” Wiley said to begin his presentation.
Wiley started by going over what the council and city had done up to that point, including informing the council that the feasibility report had come back and that the deadline for the four engineering firms to submit their RFP’s was Friday, Feb. 24.
Following the background discussion, Wiley informed that council that the county commissioners have come up with a cost sharing agreement for the roadway work that needs to be done, and that it favors the city.
According to Wiley, the final proposed agreement from the county was that the county would pay for 75% of the roadway costs, leaving the city on the hook for 25%. This agreement is more favorable to the city than the traditional cost share percentages, which typically fall along the lines of 60% for the county and 40% for the city.
“The agreement comes with a few conditions. First, that you waive the assessments on the county fairground property, and second, that you assess all other properties at the rate for asphalt, not concrete,” Wiley said.
Wiley said that the difference in percentages came down to the decisions the county has already made. With the commissioners deciding to go with the more expensive concrete, as opposed to asphalt, the county decided to raise its share by 10% to adjust for that increase in cost and take that on itself The final 5% increase comes from the stipulation of not assessing the fairground property, which runs along the beginning portion of this project.
“Because the city could assess the fairground property if it wanted to, a reduction of 5% of the city’s share was deemed worthy to compensate for that,” Wiley said, “And assessing the other properties on a pavement rate is justified. Since the county is taking on the extra cost for concrete, we can charge at the bituminous rate.”
Wiley said that, to do that, they’ll calculate the rate that the city would charge for assessments based on the concrete roadway, and then reduce that number by 30%, to account for the increased cost.
As far as the cost share agreement for the parts of the project that aren’t roadway, the city has a little more on its hands. The county will split the cost of the storm sewer reconstruction with the city, but the county engineer wants to wait to see the cost estimate before settling on a percentage. As for the utility work that needs to be done, that cost will fall entirely with the city. Overall, Wiley said that the estimated split for the total cost of the project — roadwork, materials, utilities, etc. — would be 55% for the city and 45% for the county.
To cover the city’s part of the cost, Wiley said that staff plans to use a $5,000 active transportation grant to cover the cost of the new sidewalk and trail. For the storm sewer and roadway, the city could use state aid money, according to Wiley; however, state aid money is not available to the city for utility improvements.