The empty seat on the Waseca City Council has now been filled and, after the last meeting, an annual tradition for Minnesota now has a local date for this year.
Waseca’s City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, where a recurring public nuisance problem was discussed, and the date for Constitution Week was set. Then, the following day, they held a special meeting to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat left by the resignation of Ted Conrath, with the council appointing former Waseca Mayor John Clemons to the position until the November election.
Ward 1 seat vacancy
For almost two months, the city council has been operating with one fewer councilmember than they are used to due to the fact that a move outside of his ward triggered a resignation from then-Waseca Councilor Ted Conrath. The City of Waseca announced the vacancy, and began taking applications, and at the end of the application process there were three potential candidates. Robert Tackett, Stacey Schroeder, both of whom are running in a special election in November to fill the seat for the remainder of Conrath’s term, and John Clemons.
On Wednesday, the council held a special meeting to appoint one of the applicants to the seat until the results of the special election have been certified. The meeting included an interview with two of the candidates, Tackett and Schroeder, with Clemons not being able to attend due to a work conflict.
In lieu of an interview, Waseca Mayor Roy Srp read a letter that Clemons sent to the council. The letter explained his absence, that he works most Wednesday nights, and reassured the council that he does not work Tuesday nights and would be able to attend the regular council meetings. He also suggested that he may be a beneficial option for the council to appear non-biased.
“This is a short-term appointment, and mine does not carry with it as much risk as selecting one of the two other candidates. Selecting either of the other candidates may appear that the council is showing favoritism,” a portion of Clemons’ letter read.
After the letter was read, the candidates were brought in privately to be interviewed. Among the nine questions asked was what amenities the candidates felt Waseca was missing, with Schroeder talking about the importance of a grocery store to the city, and Tackett talking about bringing more youth-friendly businesses into town, such as a coffee shop or an arcade.
At the end of the meeting, Councilor Mark Christiansen motioned to appoint John Clemons to the vacant seat, with Councilor Jeremy Conrath seconding the motion. The decision was unanimous among the council; members felt it was the best move to appear unbiased toward either of the candidates running in November.
Clemons' former experience on the council was also seen as a bonus, considering he will only be in the seat for four or five meetings. Srp closed with his thoughts on the selection of Clemons.
“I think [the council] will be appreciative of what John will bring to the table. He has the experience, and he has a great perspective, and he’s a pleasure to work with. I think you’ll find he’s a great public servant,” Srp said.
Constitution Week
Representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution were present at the last meeting to give a presentation on Constitution Week, which runs from Sept. 17-23.
“Each year, the president of the United States, the governors of each of the states and mayors of cities make proclamation for Constitution Week. Sept. 17 through the 23,” Susan Jirele said. Jirele was the member asked to give the presentation to the council and those in attendance.
Jirele explained that the dates were chosen, based on the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, which happened on Sept. 17, 1787. Because of that, each year, Sept. 17 is declared as Constitution Day with the 17th through the 23rd being Constitution Week.
After the presentation, which Srp said he always felt “giddy” anticipating, Srp read and signed a proclamation officially declaring Constitution Week in Waseca.
Public Nuisance
Every meeting, the council has a number of items on its consent agenda, which is a list of proposals that it is believed won’t necessitate any discussion. One of those items on Tuesday was to set a public nuisance hearing for a property in town that the council has had to deal with before.
Councilors chose to call out the item for discussion.
“I’m a little disappointed at … the repeated nuisance at this person’s address. … if this continues to happen, does the city have anything we can do if this is going to continue to constantly happen,” Jeremy Conrath said.
City Manager Lee Mattson explained that, at this time, the city’s current way of handling this was to simply put the property through the process of a public hearing again, but that the council and city attorney may look into different laws should they want to adjust that. The property in question was abated before on Sept. 22, 2021, and has known about their current nuisance violation since July 15, with the conditions only worsening.
The consent agenda passed unanimously, and the public hearing for the property is set for the next city council meeting on Sept. 20.