The Waseca City Council began 2023 with an unusually short meeting, but despite the runtime, it was still able to get the ball rolling on some important issues.
Namely, interim City Manager Carl Sonnenberg announced that, in the coming council meetings, he and Mayor-Elect Randy Zimmerman would be presenting a list of issues to the council for them to prioritize; Zimmerman was absent at the Jan. 3 meeting, though.
One of the topics at the top of the list is the planned developments at Gaiter Lake, a long-time controversial issue in the community, which received some discussion at the Jan. 3 meeting.
“Everyone may or may not be aware of some things that were put aside, I’d like to bring attention to the Gaiter Lake project,” Michelle Oswald, a resident in the area that’s expected to see the development, said. “I would just ask the council members, before they take any action, to talk to citizens about their concerns over the project.”
Oswald mentioned that she, as well as other residents of the area, have brought their concerns before both the council and Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, the group that is slated to design the development of the area. But said residents feel that Southwest has not been listening to their concerns and suggestions, mainly as it relates to what to do with an abnormally large area of green space necessary for development.
“The area is restricted by the DNR in such a way that we have to have, I believe, 30 acres of green space in the development,” Oswald said, mentioning the request she’s brought to the council before about putting a disc golf course in the space.
“This is something that needs to be in the plans from the beginning, because once the plan is set, and every inch of that green space is designated … you can’t make changes or additions after the fact. We have to make sure we do it right the first time,” Oswald said.
Councilor Jeremy Conrath, acting as mayor pro tem, due to the absence of Zimmerman, said that he agreed with Oswald that doing things right the first time was of the utmost importance, while also saying he thought a disc golf course was a smart way to use the green space.
When it came time for the action agenda portion of the meeting, the council only had one issue before them: certifying a purchase agreement made in February 2022.
“On Feb. 21, 2022, the City Council passed a motion to allow Mayor Roy Srp and former City Manager Lee Mattson to sign a purchase and sale agreement for three parcels of land near the Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Sonnenberg said.
Sonnenberg explained that the purchase needed to be certified with a resolution, and that staff recommended approving of the past council’s action. The land that was purchased was owned by Birds Eye, who was using it as a retention pond.
According to Sonnenberg, when Birds Eye moved the pond away from that location, due to state regulations, it would be easier for it to decommission the land than it would have been for the city. Thus, the city agreed to purchase the land once it was decommissioned for $100.
The purchase and resolution were fairly uncontroversial among the council, with Councilor John Mansfield being the only one to raise a question surrounding how much the city was making in taxes off the land.
This led to a broader discussion, as Sonnenberg revealed that not only was that land not in city limits, but the treatment plant was also outside city limits. The interim city manager revealed that staff was currently having discussions weighing the pros and cons of moving the WWTP into city limits, but no official decision has been made to this point.