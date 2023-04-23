In an effort to remain modern, the Waseca City Council just passed an ordinance that will revise one section of its city code, while also looking at revisions for at least two more sections.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Waseca Planning Commission met, and as a part of its meeting, reviewed three text amendments to the city’s code. One of which, the committee recommended for approval and passed on to the City Council.
“City staff is continually reviewing the city code, and it brought these three amendments to the planning committee last Tuesday,” Bill Green said. Green is the planning and zoning coordinator for the city of Waseca.
Green then ran through each of the proposed amendments. One was looking at the driveway approach standards in the city, the second looked at rezoned portions of the city to allow for meat processing, and the final one looked to change some language in the city’s code for accessory structures.
Driveway standards
When it came to the driveway standards, Green said that currently Waseca has a maximum width of 24 feet up to the property line for new driveways. Green said that city staff was looking at whether or not they should expand that maximum.
“There was a discussion, and the committee voted 3-0 to not approve the changes but did recommend sending this issue back to city staff for more review,” Green said.
The decision to not do anything about this ordinance raised some questions from the council, many of whom were concerned about residents with three- or four-car garages.
“On the driveway width … [residents] have come before us quite a bit,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said. “If [residents] have a three-car garage … they could have some trouble getting into that third stall without going on the grass. Could it be any wider?”
Green said that, while the process of widening an existing driveway may be easy for some residents, those living near the shoreland overlay, out by the new Pondview subdivision, for instance, may have a harder time.
“The DNR has said that if we add a foot of impervious surfaces in one place, we need to remove a foot of impervious surfaces in another,” Green said.
In defense of Waseca’s current 24-foot rule, Green said they did a study of neighboring cities — such as North Mankato, Owatonna, Faribault and Northfield — and found that Waseca was right in the middle of the width maximums for those cities. And while Green said that he felt good about where the city was at, he did say the council could make any decision they’d like on the matter.
“The council could push staff to make this an item that they should look at again, or the council could even just say ‘we want it this way’,” Green said.
Ultimately, no decision was made on this issue, but council seemed to indicate to city staff they’d like to see more work done looking into this.
Meat processing
The only code amendment that the Planning Commission actually recommended approval on regarded the allowance of meat processing plants to exist in certain city zones. Specifically, there were concerns about the zoning restrictions making business hard for Morgan’s Meat Market.
“Morgan’s is a legal, non-conforming business in these districts right now,” Green said. “The old code allowed for butcher shops, but when the code was revised in 2016, they excluded butcher shops and had meat processing as prohibited.”
Green also mentioned that the owners of Morgan’s Meats had talked with him about expanding the business, but as the current zoning restrictions sit, that wouldn’t be possible. In order to fix this, the Planning Commission recommended allowing for conditional zoning permits in zones B3, B4, I1 and I2 to allow for meat processing.
This would end up being the only amendment that the committee would present to the council, with the other amendment on accessory structures being voted down 3-0 in the Planning Commission’s meeting. The council raised no further questions on either of the latter two amendments and passed the zoning amendment by a unanimous vote.