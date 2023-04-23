In an effort to remain modern, the Waseca City Council just passed an ordinance that will revise one section of its city code, while also looking at revisions for at least two more sections.

Morgan's Meat Market

Morgan’s Meat Market in Waseca resided in a zoning district that didn't allow meat processing, and the business required an exemption to operate. A change to city code approved by the council will allow the business to expand, though. (File photo/southernminn.com)

