In an effort to keep taxes low, the Waseca City Council is considering a local option sales tax to fund bigger city projects for the next few years.
The idea behind the sales tax, which could go toward anything that sales tax can be legally applied to in Minnesota, is that it would be used to fund projects that everyone could use, not just the residents of Waseca. Namely, a community center. Todd Rapp, of Rapp Solutions in Minneapolis, was at the latest council work session to talk more about this option.
Background information
“Where the idea comes from is that there are some projects a city does where the value of it goes beyond the city limits and outside the county into other communities,” Rapp said. “In that case, it makes sense for a lot of cities to use a local option sales tax … to spread the cost around a broader audience.”
Rapp explained that, if this was a route the city decided they wanted to take. The first step would be preparing a resolution to send to the Minnesota Legislature, who would vote on whether or not to allow the city to move forward. If approved, the city would then put out a number of informational communications to the residents, before putting the sales tax on the next November ballot. If the residents vote to impose the sales tax, it would then need to be sent off to the Legislature one last time for approval.
According to Rapp, the typical sales tax amount that cities look at is 0.5%, but requests have gone as high as 1.5%.
While the idea of a community center is not fully set in the council’s plans yet, it was something that Mayor Randy Zimmerman was pushing for, wondering when the city would do it if not now.
“Historically, this is something that the council, since around 2000, has been entertaining. There have already been a couple of generations that have missed out on this opportunity here,” Zimmerman said.
This isn’t the first time that the council has considered a local option sales tax either. In 2016, the council got as far as putting a local option sales tax on the November ballot, but it was voted down by a narrow majority of residents. If approved, that tax would have gone toward park and trail improvements, as well as water quality projects.
Rapp explained to the council that, if they want to move forward with this process, his company could come in at basically any point in the process and help prepare documents or communications to send out to both the residents and the legislatures.
Project Barriers
As a part of his presentation, Rapp laid out some of the challenges that the city might face as it moves forward in this process.
“The process has gone through a lot of changes. Currently at the Legislature, there are a number of proposals that would modify the sales tax,” Rapp said. “One of them, coming from the tax committee chair herself — well frankly, I think she would want to eliminate the local option sales tax completely.”
Rapp was referring to Rep. Aisha Gomez, a DFLer from the Twin Cities, who became the chair of the House Tax Committee at the start of this year. Gomez has stated in previous committee and House hearings that she would like to see the state reform how the local option sales tax works, saying that a sales tax puts an unfair burden on people with lower income.
The Waseca County News reached out to Gomez for comment on this issue, and Gomez’s legislative assistant, Lauren Sabes, said that “Rep. Gomez is currently not accepting any interview requests on LOST at this time.”
Along with some of the legislative challenges, there were also concerns from inside the council on whether or not this was something the city should focus on.
“I would feel much more comfortable dedicating [this sales tax] to roads. I’m a little reserved. I do think a community center would be a great thing to have for the future, but I think the timing of it right now is not the greatest,” Jeremy Conrath said. Conrath brought up the closing of Itron and the challenges Waseca is having bringing businesses to the city as examples of why it’s “not the greatest” time.
Ultimately, the council decided to ask Rapp to prepare a list of services that he could provide to help with this process, as well as what the cost of those services would be. The majority of the council felt comfortable looking into this further, considering they will not even be able to send their initial proposal to the Legislature until January 2024.