The Waseca City Council has begun the necessary work required to complete a 2024 Capital Improvement Plan construction project, as well as to address some site line concerns at Tink Larson Field.
Waseca’s City Council held its regular meeting in the council chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. That meeting began with a public comment section and then transitioned into discussions surrounding a few action agenda items. The council was down to six members on Tuesday, as Councilor Darren Arndt was not in attendance.
Eighth Avenue NE project
The longest discussion of an action agenda item surrounded the reconstruction project on Eighth Avenue NE, which is a joint city and county project.
“The county has evaluated the Eighth Avenue NE concrete pavement and determined that it has deteriorated and is in need of replacement,” City Engineer Nate Willey said.
Willey went on to explain the need for a feasibility report for the city, explaining that, because the city will assess part of the project cost to the community, a feasibility report is needed to determine if the project is “necessary, cost-effective, and feasible.” While it wasn’t addressed at the council meeting, a look at the project map shows that about 40 properties will be assessed as a part of the project.
“As a joint county/city project, road construction and related costs will be shared based on a future cost participation agreement. The city, however, will be responsible for all water and sanitary sewer improvement costs,” Willey said. “Therefore, project financing will be through the capital improvement fund, utility enterprise funds, and special assessments as permitted under Chapter 429 of the Minnesota Statutes and the city’s special assessment policy.”
The last time assessments were on the action agenda, the city’s assessment policy was the main point of discussion; this time, the discussion surrounded Stantec, the company proposed to be preparing the report. Willey said the estimated cost for the report will be about $32,896.
“I’m only seeing Stantec as the only option for us to use here … and I’ve brought up before that we should need to have more than one company that we look at for stuff like this,” Councilor John Mansfield said.
Willey explained that Stantec has worked with the city’s sewer and water mains for 15 years, and that it has proprietary knowledge and wouldn’t need to do the research on how the system works that other companies would have to do, saving the city money in the end.
However, Councilor John Clemmons pointed out that the systems and research Stantec had was actually the property of the city, which Willey acknowledged, saying that “if they had the same software,” the city could provide the research to a different company.
Willey also mentioned that Stantec would only be preparing the feasibility report, and that once the project went into bids for design and construction the city would send out Request for Proposals and allow any number of companies to bid.
Ultimately, Councilor Mark Christiansen moved to appoint Stantec to prepare a feasibility report, and Councilor Jeremy Conrath seconded the motion. It passed 5-1, with only Mansfield opposing.
Tink Larson Field concerns
At a previous council meeting, there were concerns about the site lines at Tink Larson Field, especially now that one of the stop signs has been removed and school buses traveling next to the field will no longer be stopping.
The city staff looked into different options, and they presented two ideas to the council. The first would be to replace the mesh design of the fence on the retaining wall with a simple horizontal design, which City Manager Lee Mattson called the most cost effective solution. The other proposal was to lower the retaining wall to under 30 inches, which meant the city would be able to remove the fencing entirely. However, the second option would create a fall hazard as well as require much more construction work than the first option.
“After reviewing the city’s options, I like option one. I like the cost of it and it reduces the risk of people falling,” Conrath said.
In the end, this is the option the council went with, and the work will be completed in-house over the winter.
Public comment and consent agenda
Tuesday’s public comment section consisted of Michelle Oswaldt approaching the council and the viewing public and advocating for a frisbee golf park to be included in the new Gaiter Lake development project.
The development at Gaiter Lake has been a controversial topic in City Hall, with the council tabling the discussion until January to allow the new council that comes in after the election to address the concerns. One running theme of the concerns, however, is the use of a 30-acre stretch of land that can’t be developed on, due to DNR regulations. While Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership doesn’t have a plan for that area, residents of the Gaiter Lake community have advocated for a park or a frisbee golf course to be included there.
Following the public comment portion, the council voted on the consent agenda, which is composed of items that aren’t expected to require discussion. True to form, the consent agenda, which includes a new 20-year capital improvement plan for the Waseca airport, was approved unanimously without any discussion.
The new airport CIP authorizes the construction of a new multi-unit hangar, as well as some reconstruction of runways 15 and 33, among other projects, with a total price tag of $14,885,000. That cost is already fully funded by FAA funds as well as state and local funds.