The Waseca City Council showed support for the city receiving an infrastructure grant and discussed a number of construction projects at its latest meeting. These projects include the planned Eighth Avenue NE construction project and the rehabilitation of some apartments over by the old Taco John’s building.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

