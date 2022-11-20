The Waseca City Council showed support for the city receiving an infrastructure grant and discussed a number of construction projects at its latest meeting. These projects include the planned Eighth Avenue NE construction project and the rehabilitation of some apartments over by the old Taco John’s building.
8th Avenue project
Tuesday’s meeting began with the normal public comment period and was shortly followed by the action agenda portion, where a number of construction projects were presented to the council. The first one surrounded the Eighth Avenue NE construction project, currently planned for 2024. According to City Engineer Nate Willey, city staff submitted an intent to apply form to receive an Active Transportation grant from the state of Minnesota.
“AT grants are used for the construction and rehabilitation of bike and pedestrian infrastructure,” Willey said.
He explained that, as a part of the Eighth Avenue NE project, they were hoping to repair the 5-foot sidewalk on the right side of the avenue, and add a 7-foot sidewalk along the Fairgrounds side of the avenue. There’s also plans to add a 10-foot wide trail along the far east side of the project near the intersection of Clear Lake Drive.
The project, in total, would cost an estimated $630,000, according to Willey, and the city is seeking the maximum grant amount of $500,000, with the rest of those funds being supported by state aid funding. However, in order to apply for the AT grant, the state requires a resolution of support from the council — meaning that the City Council needed to vote to apply for the grant and to support the project before the city could actually apply. For their part, the council seemed at least supportive, in theory, but had questions on the effectiveness of the project.
“So we’re getting a grant for a half a million dollars; could you not do a project that costs half a million dollars instead of the $630,000?” Councilor John Mansfield asked.
Part of Mansfield’s concerns surrounded the city’s plan to assess the portion of the project with properties along it, though Willey took care to mention that any grant money they received would be calculated into lowering the assessments.
Councilor John Clemmons, in his final meeting as a member, also voiced concern surrounding the project, pointing out that the city has struggled with maintenance of the infrastructure already in place.
“I’m not a fan of putting in a new sidewalk in when we can’t take care of the ones that we already have.” Clemmons said, pointing out problems he has with a few stretches of sidewalks that don’t seem to be kept up or cleaned of snow. “When I vote no, I just want it known it’s because I don’t like building things we don’t take care of.”
Although Clemmons and Mansfield voiced concerns over the project, the rest of the council seemed on board, with councilors Allan Rose motioning to support the grant and Jeremy Conrath seconding. The motion passed by a 5-2 vote, with Clemmons and Mansfield opposing.
Apartments
The second item on the council’s agenda was a request to allow Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to move forward with the rehabilitation and construction of a couple of multi-family rental properties in apartment buildings that lay just west of the old Taco John’s building.
“The project goes back about four or five years … with the city planning to partner with Southwest to use grant money to rehabilitate a number of apartment buildings,” City Manager Lee Mattson said.
Mattson explained that SWMHP had applied for a grant from the state to cover the cost of the project a number of years ago, and due to a “fairly complex” funding process that took some time, the grant money has hung in limbo. However, it is still available. SWMHP hopes to close on the finances of the property at the end of the month.
The grant is a reimbursement fund, so the city would pass the money along with Southwest repaying the city through a mortgage agreement. The agreement states the SWMHP will pay $600,000 over 30 years to the city, with an annual interest rate of .25%.
Along with that, the agreement also requires that 51% of the units in the properties be occupied by tenants who make equal to or less than 80% of the county median income, adjusted for family size. With a current county median income of $32,154, that income requirement comes out to a maximum of $25,723 per year for an individual or $48,360 for a household.
The council, after hearing Mattson’s rundown of the request, had no comments and unanimously voted to approve the partnership between the city and Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
Closing remarks; new leadership
In their closing comments, councilors Darren Arndt, Rose and Conrath all thanked Mattson for the work he has done with the city. Mattson recently took a job in Dodge Center, where he originally came to Waseca from. He is done at the end of November.
Mayor Roy Srp, who spoke last and is in the final months in his own position, gave a touching sendoff, not only to Mattson, but also to Clemmons.
“Lee, it’s been wonderful to have you here and work with you. And I promise you now, that between now and your final day, I plan on coming to see you every day, even for just five minutes,” Srp said, prompting the rest of the council to joke that that comment may be more of a threat than a promise. “It’s been great having you here, and I do plan on coming and visiting you in your new digs.”
The council recently approved a resolution to make Public Works Director Carl Sonnenberg the interim city manager, starting Nov. 30, upon Mattson’s departure. The body is choosing to delay the new hire process until January when a new council starts, featuring a few new members.