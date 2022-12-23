The Waseca City Council rounded out its meetings for the year by settling some important business.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the agenda was packed with items that the council needed to make a decision on before calendars turned over.
One of the fastest discussions the council had was over the 2023 tax levy and budget. Since the city held its Truth in Taxation presentation at the previous council meeting at the beginning of December, there was no presentation or explanation of the budget needed, which allowed the council to launch straight into a vote.
There were three items related to the budget: a resolution to adopt the 2023 levy, a resolution to adopt the 2023 city budget and a resolution to adopt the 2023 EDA levy. All three items passed with a 6-1 vote, with Councilor John Mansfield holding the only opposing vote in all three instances.
“I’m already on record for these first two issues, and I’m voting against these increases for the same reason,” Mansfield said, when the EDA levy discussion came up. “The county assessor has assessed property values at a greater percentage, so your taxes will be going up regardless. Even if we were to keep the levy at 0%, your taxes would go up exponentially.”
The city's final 2023 levy was set at a 7.6% increase over 2022. However, the tax rate is at a 10% decrease.
The levy is the total amount the city taxes the community. The tax rate, meanwhile, factors in the tax capacity — the total amount of taxable property value citywide. A higher tax capacity means the tax levy burden can be shared across a wider net.
Since hitting a peak in 2019, the effective tax rate has been falling in the city, with the current proposed tax rate of just over 78% being the lowest since 2016. Helping cut the tax rate for 2023 is the new Conagra expansion, which began its operation earlier this year.
As for the city’s budget, that saw a 1.5% increase to a total of just under $8.2 million, with the EDA levy also increasing by $1,520.
At a previous meeting, Waseca Finance Officer Alicia Fischer explained what the tax rate decrease would mean for residents. She said that, hypothetically, on a median-value property of $130,000, if there was no change in the value of the property, then that owner’s city taxes would actually drop significantly. However, Fischer mentioned that the average property was assessed at an increased value of around 15.2% for 2023, which would mean an increase to the property owner’s city taxes.
The city is just one of three primary taxing authorities for property owners, along with the school district and county.
Legal newspaper
Another item on the agenda, which prompted the longest discussion at the council meeting, was the designation of a legal newspaper. For the first time in over 30 years, the city had two papers bidding for the designation: the Waseca County News and the Waseca County Pioneer.
“Section 12.01 of the city’s charter requires to designate a legal newspaper,” Interim City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said. Sonnenberg added that the purpose of the designation was to provide the city with a means of publishing important public notices and other information the residents may need.
Sonnenberg identified one issue with the Pioneer’s bid, which was that, to be considered a “legal newspaper” by the state of Minnesota a newspaper must be in publication for at least one year.
“According to the records presented to me by the Waseca County Pioneer, their first issue was published on July 2, 2022,” Sonnenberg said, before reading a quote from City Attorney Chris Kennedy.
“The charter provides that in all contracts and purchases the city will abide by all federal, state and local laws and city ordinances,” Sonnenberg said, quoting Kennedy.
The Pioneer argued that the one-year requirement is not the most crucial requirement, pointing to the fact that the Janesville Journal was declared the legal newspaper of Janesville less than a year after its launching, and also mentioned that they were filing a variance with the district court in Waseca to have them declared as a legal newspaper. That application was still in process at the time of the meeting.
Councilor Mansfield voiced his approval of the Pioneer and its bid, pointing to the County News' corportate ownership.
Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Waseca County News, is based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The County News office is located in the city of Waseca at 213 Second St. NW. The office is staffed by a local team, which operates independently.
A discussion followed, with representatives from both the Waseca County News and the Waseca County Pioneer advocating for their papers on the basis of cost and connection to the local community. In the end, Mark Christiansen motioned to appoint the Waseca County News as the legal paper of Waseca, with Stacey Schroeder seconding the motion.
Before the vote, councilors Jeremy Conrath and Schroder both agreed that the council needs to look at the city charter, and see if it can amend the one-year requirement. Following those statements, the council voted 6-1 to approve the motion, with Mansfield holding the only opposing vote.