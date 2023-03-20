Since it was established, farmers have played an important role in the Waseca community. For decades, the city has seen the Farm and City Luncheon take place aiming to bring agricultural leaders and city leaders together to strengthen that bond in the city.

Kloe Wadd, left, was one of the student leaders who presented what area FFA students were doing to start the annual Farm and City Luncheon. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
A display was put up at The Mill to promote the new ag-centric license plate fundraiser that local FFA students were helping to put on. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Charlie Priebe, left, and Mark Bernard were both award recipients, highlighting their dedication to supporting farmers and other ag leaders in the Waseca community. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jae Trahms, grandson of Alfred Trahms, was present at the Farm and City Luncheon to accept the Waseca County Distinguished Agricultural Leadership – Posthumous award for his grandfather. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Adam and Ann Harguth received the Waseca County Outstanding Young Farmer award, presented by Vicky Singlestad. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Dan and Lara Zimmerli, owners of Cedar Crate Farm just outside of Waldorf, won the Waseca County Farm Family of the Year award at the Farm and City Luncheon. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

