Since it was established, farmers have played an important role in the Waseca community. For decades, the city has seen the Farm and City Luncheon take place aiming to bring agricultural leaders and city leaders together to strengthen that bond in the city.
“It’s important, because we’re an ag community … and that goes beyond the city limits of Waseca. It’s nice to have city leaders come and understand the importance of the contributions ag leaders give to the community,” Ann Fitch said.
Fitch is the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, which has been organizing this event for the last 10 years. Recently, including this year, the event has been held in The Mill in Waseca.
2023’s Farm and City Luncheon took place on Thursday, March 16, and began with a presentation from local FFA leaders from both Waseca and JWP high schools. The presentation mainly focused on the benefits of FFA and then transitioned to talking about a license plate fundraiser the FFA students are promoting.
“Minnesota doesn’t have enough ag plats for our farmers, so this is just another way for us to have special plates available for farmers,” Kloe Wadd, one of the student leaders, said. “All the benefits are split between FFA and 4-H … and it’s just nice to have something that people will want and support farmers.”
Following the presentation and a meal served by the students of the local FFA chapters, the annual awards were presented.
First up to present was Gyles Randall, member of the Chamber AgriBusiness Committee, to present the Waseca County Distinguished Agricultural Leadership – Active award to Mark Bernard; a New Richland farmer and owner of the agriculture analysis and consulting business Agro-Economics.
“Mark’s done a fantastic job supporting farmers,” Randall said. “His commitment to the success of other farmers is unmatched.”
Following Randall, AgriBusiness Committee Member Vicky Singlestad presented the Waseca County Distinguished Agricultural Leadership – Senior Active award to Charlie Priebe. Priebe, a Waseca County native, owns a farm just outside of Waseca and has been a member of the Waseca School Board for a number of years.
“A few years ago, Charlie came up to me and said ‘I need to retire; would you be interested in running for school board?’” Singlestad said, adding that once she expressed hesitation, Priebe stressed the importance of the position.
“Charlie said, ‘We need farmers on the School Board,’” Singlestad said. “So if you’re a farmer in the audience, just know Charlie will keep running until we get another farmer on the School Board.”
On accepting the award, Priebe talked about the importance of mentoring young people in the agricultural industry.
“I’ve had the biggest mentors in my life. … My parents [and teachers] have all worked to get me to this point,” Priebe said. “Mentor these young people. Whatever it is, just mentor them along the way.”
Randall then got back up and presented the Waseca County Distinguished Agricultural Leadership – Posthumous award to Alfred Trahms. The award was accepted by Trahms’ grandson, Jae Trahms.
Singlestad then presented the Waseca County Outstanding Young Farmer award to Waseca farmers Adam and Anne Harguth, while the Waseca County Farm Family of the Year award was presented to Dan and Lara Zimmerli, of Waldorf.
“We’re honored,” Dan said. “It feels good to be recognized for our contributions.”
“Every generation is becoming more attuned to the importance of healthy ag practices and supporting the land we’re living on,” Lara said. “That’s what we want to accomplish with our farm, not only make good produce, but be good for the land.”