Following on the heels of a successful career expo in the fall, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and Waseca Junior/Senior High School brought an immersive experience to students who are starting to consider their next step after graduation.

The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and the Waseca Junior/Senior High School combined to bring an Immersive Career Education Day to students on Monday, May 22. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kibble Equipment was just one of the local businesses who set up booths at the Waseca Immersive Career Education Day. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Students from Waseca High School were able to experience what it’s like to work in different fields, including driving a combine tractor. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Along with different private businesses, departments under the Waseca County umbrella, such as Waseca County Public Health, set up interactive exhibits for the students. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The U.S. Marines had a booth at the Immersive Career Education Day where students were put through a test of physical exercises, including a weighted run. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Local businesses, such as Spire Credit Union, were set up both inside and outside the Waseca Community Arena to give students a taste of different career opportunities. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Students from Waseca High School were able to experience what it’s like to interact with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office from all perspectives, from arresting to being arrested. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

