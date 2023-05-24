Following on the heels of a successful career expo in the fall, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and Waseca Junior/Senior High School brought an immersive experience to students who are starting to consider their next step after graduation.
“Today we're having our Immersive Career Education Day and it's for 10th and 11th graders and 12th graders are optional,” Waseca Chamber Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “We've had a lot of 12th graders out here today. So it's just an opportunity for our STEAM [program].”
Fitch explained that STEAM stood for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The idea is to expand the traditional STEM curriculum that many schools offer by adding in an artistic element.
The Immersive Career Education Day took place on Monday, May 22 during the morning and early afternoon. Each hour, a new group of students would go to the Waseca Community Arena, where booths were set up both in the parking lot and inside the building. Each booth was hosted by an area business, and each booth had some sort of interactive activity for the students to take part in.
“We have the Big Ideas trailer here which you can do simulated welding [and] simulated woodworking. … We have the combine simulator, so if kids want to learn what it's like to be up at a combine, they absolutely can. We've got some VR virtual reality going on in there. Kids can actually get their hands on a drill and see what it's like to drill on the sheet metal,” Fitch said, naming just a few of the opportunities available for students at the event.
The event built off of the first-annual Career Expo, which the chamber hosted in conjunction with the high school at The Mill last October. Fitch said that the thought process behind both of these events started over a year ago, when Clint Link was a part of the Career Pathways program at the high school. When Link took a job at another school, Kari Wadd stepped into his position and helped bring these events to Waseca.
The Career Expo and Immersive Career Education Day are the only multi-business career fairs that take place in Waseca. A few businesses will hold a type of career fair for jobs within their business, Fitch says these events are aimed at showing students exactly what Waseca has to offer after high school.
“We really want to drive home to students that they can make a living and have a life in Waseca … because we’d like to retain the talent that we have,” Fitch said. “If they go off somewhere else for college, we want them to be able to come back and be able to find a successful living.”
With the Immersive Career Education Day in specific, Fitch sees this as an opportunity for students to see what a career in certain fields may actually look like.
“It's really an opportunity for kids to get their minds and hands going and to see what these careers are like,” Fitch said. “Even if they're not specifically thinking about these careers, they may never get the chance to see these opportunities again.”
Fitch was encouraged by the reception the students gave the event, and was excited to see the interactions between them and area businesses.
“It's been fun. It's been going well. The kids have been responding to things and of course, you know, that takes a little encouragement to encourage them to try things. And once they've tried them, they've enjoyed them,” Fitch said.