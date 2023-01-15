Waseca 2022-23 BPA.jpg

The 2022-23 Waseca BPA team had plenty success at the regional competition.

Waseca’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter found success yet again at its regional competition, where 33 members won state trips. The competition was held Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Rochester Community and Technical College, where Waseca competed against 10 other area schools and roughly 250 other students.

