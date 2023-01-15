Waseca’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter found success yet again at its regional competition, where 33 members won state trips. The competition was held Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Rochester Community and Technical College, where Waseca competed against 10 other area schools and roughly 250 other students.
“I think our students were excited to compete and had prepared extensively, which paid off for them,” said Waseca BPA advisor Sandy Schumacher. “It was really fun to see them get the full competition and conference experience and have so much success.”
Students competed individually and in teams in a variety of categories, including accounting, video editing, web design, graphic design, podcast creation, computer programming, health administration, information technology, legal procedures, and small business management. The competitions required students to learn and develop numerous soft and hard skills and abilities and then demonstrate their knowledge by taking a test, creating a project, or presenting to a judge.
Local industry and community leaders with real-life experience judged the contest events, and the top seven individual events, along with the top five from judged events and team events earned trips to the state BPA conference and competition to be held the second week of March against roughly 1,500 other students from schools across the state.
“Waseca BPA has a long history of success, and our students this year just continued to add to our legacy,” said Schumacher. “I’m really, really proud of our students-they represented Waseca High School and our community well.”
State qualifiers
• Aubree Hansen - Advanced Interview Skills and Health Administration Procedures
• Will King - Banking & Finance and Personal Financial Management
• Zander Honstad - Banking & Finance
• Jack Chen - Business Law & Ethics
• Nolan Prescher - Business Law & Ethics
• Daniel Kohler - Computer Network Technology and Device Configuration & Troubleshooting
• Lucas Vasquez - Neigebauer-Extemporaneous Speech
• Tristin Gross - Fundamental Accounting
• Tricia Cox - Fundamental Accounting
• Tori Jeno - Fundamental Word Processing
• Avery Madsen - Fundamental Word Processing
• Trista Stinehart - Fundamental Word Processing
• Jayme Sandbeck - Graphic Design Promotion
• Collin Dettmer - Health Administration Procedures
• Hailey Dettmer - Health Administration Procedures