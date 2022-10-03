Homecoming court

The 2022 homecoming court posses for a photo after the coronation ceremony on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Waseca’s annual Homecoming celebration took place from Sept. 25-30. Aside from welcoming alumni from 10, 25, and 50 years ago, Homecoming also served as a week of celebration for area schools, shining a spotlight on the juniors and seniors.

Waseca Shield

The Waseca Shield led the way during the 2022 homecoming parade, which featured the Marching Jays and the football team. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Band

The Waseca Marching Jays performed both the school song, as well as their competition song, as part of the coronation ceremony. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Coronation

Sam Azure was crowned as the homecoming queen at the coronation on Thursday, with Will King being crowned as king. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
King and Queen

Sam Azure, far left, and Will King, far right, took part in the procession at the 2022 homecoming parade after being named homecoming king and queen at the coronation the night before. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Brown and Harguth

Brenden Brown, left, and Charlie Harguth enter during the coronation ceremony on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Football team

The Waseca Bluejays football team capped the night off with a thrilling victory over the Jordan Hubmen on Friday night, winning 22-21. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bluejay spirit

The Waseca Bluejay and the Bluejays Cheerleaders were part of the Waseca Homecoming parade that took place hours before the football game. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Tags

