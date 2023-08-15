The Waseca High School band took to the County Fairgrounds last week to raise some money for the program.

Garage Sale

The 15th annual Waseca County Garage Sale took place last week, with the event raising money from community donations for the band program. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Marching

On their way to the Waseca County Fairgrounds for the sale, the Waseca Marching Jays held a small parade through the streets. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

