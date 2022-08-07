Artist Peggy Larkin, of Waseca, has been commissioned to do private murals in homes for years, but took on a new challenge this week memorializing Marty Fetters in the Community Pathways of Steele County entrance. Larkin painted Fetters’ family farm, which Fetters had used her proceeds of the sale from to help fund the Community Pathways expansion. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Waseca artist Peggy Larkin won’t take on a new piece of art unless Jesus speaks to her.
Luckily, when it came to creating a welcoming entrance piece for Community Pathways of Steele County, while also memorializing an equally spiritual woman, Larkin couldn’t say “Yes” quick enough.
“I never met Marty, but I know how precious the farm was to me and my family when I was growing up, so I feel I can picture her,” Larkin said.
Throughout the week, Larkin has been spending her days inside the new entrance to Community Pathways, painting a scene of the late Marty Fetters’ family farm.
Prior to Fetters’ death in December, she made a sizable contribution to Community Pathways to help expand the former facility to a space double in size. The money came from the sale of the farm owned by her family since their ancestors first came over as immigrants.
According to her husband, Jeff Fetters, she wanted to donate her third of the proceeds, because “her ancestors had fed and clothed people” at the farm, just like the mission of Community Pathways.
“This building wouldn’t have happened without Marty Fetters,” said Dom Korbel, executive director of Community Pathways, stating the support Fetters gave the organization was well beyond a financial donation. “Without her belief in what we do and who we are, this doesn’t happen, and I don’t take that lightly. When someone believes in you that much, you make sure you do this right and make sure it’s worth every penny.”
Wanting to continue to live out Fetters’ legacy inside the walls of Community Pathways she helped build, Larkin was brought in to help create a warm, welcoming entrance. Using unconventional materials, such as plastic bags, sponges and dish brushes, Larkin has brought a scene from Fetters’ family farm to life.
Among her most important tools, however, Larkin said has been the power of prayer.
“The praying has been ongoing,” Larkin said. “I was given a photo of the farm, which was a great base, but I said a prayer over it before I started and every day as I paint.”
Larkin said though she had never met Fetters personally, painting the mural has allowed her to feel connected to the woman.
“I keep thinking maybe we knew each other in a different life,” Larkin laughed. “All I can think is, what a giving person she must have been.”
