Halloween fun and a fundraiser for a good cause came together in Waseca Saturday night, as the Waseca Art Center held its sixth annual fundraiser for the center.

The Waseca Art Center held its annual Halloween fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 29, with all of the funds going towards support the operations of the Art Center. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
A silent auction was one of the features of the 2022 Halloween fundraiser held by the Waseca Art Center, with the auction ending at 8 p.m. on the night. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Crista Bohlmann, a violin instructor by trade, took to the stage to perform a set composed of violin tunes and songs with her acoustic guitar at the fundraiser. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Rebecca Schimming was the winner of the first ever Key To My Art event, where she had purchased the winning key to a lockbox that contained a diamond necklace. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The admissions table at the Waseca Art Center estimated that over 90 people came to the Halloween fundraiser in the first hour of its opening. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

