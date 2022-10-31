Halloween fun and a fundraiser for a good cause came together in Waseca Saturday night, as the Waseca Art Center held its sixth annual fundraiser for the center.
“We’re having a fundraiser to draw people into the Art Center; that’s what this is all about,” Monica Priebe said. Priebe is the chair of the fundraising committee for the Waseca Art Center.
The event, which took place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, featured a photo booth, a costume drawing, drink tickets, a food line and various games that attendees could play to win a variety of prizes, from the small all the way up to a Yeti cooler. The fundraiser also featured a silent auction, a live auction and live music by Crista Bohlmann from 6-8 p.m. Tickets were $35 in advance or $40 at the door, with all of the funds going towards the general operations of the art center.
According to Molly Erdman, the secretary of the board for the art center, and Pete Madel, both of whom ran the admissions table, the fundraiser saw over 90 people in its first hour of attendance; with about one-third of those attendees coming in costume.
One of the new games at the event was the Key To My Art game, where 25 people could purchase a key to potentially unlock a safe that contained a diamond necklace, which was won by Rebecca Schimming. The costume drawing, which was done at random with every attendee in a costume eligible to win, was won by Sally Takala for the women’s prize and Aaron Omtvedt for the men’s prize.
For Priebe, as well as Art Director Jessica Stuckmayer, the best part of any event like this is seeing the response from the community.
“Seeing how well the community responds to this event and to what we do at the art center [is the best part]. They really support the art center,” Priebe said.
Priebe also noted that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art Center replaced this fundraiser with a letter asking for donations. And while Priebe described the letter as being “very successful,” she also mentioned that just raising money wasn’t the sole reason for the fundraiser to exist.
“The reason we have this is to get people into the building and see what we’re doing,” Priebe said. “Previously, we held this event at the Country Club, but we wanted to move it here, because we want the community to support the center and see what we’re about, and the only way to do that was to move it here.”
As for what the center is up to, Stuckmayer said there is no lack of options for entertainment coming up.
“We have a lot coming up. We recently had a fundraiser from the Waseca Area Foundation, so we can start hooking up the electrical and ventilation for our ceramics area downstairs,” Stuckmayer said, adding she hopes that project will take place and be finished over the winter. “We have a juried art show in November, as well as a show by Pat Donohue and Ron Arsenault Nov. 19. Plus, classes scheduled throughout November.”
The Waseca Art Center is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. The Art Center is currently accepting submissions for its juried art show, which will take place from Nov. 16 through Dec. 16. Submission fees are $20 for non-members or $10 for members per piece, with artists being able to submit up to two pieces.