The Waseca Public Library hosted its annual Water Carnival Thursday, June 29, and the day was filled with smiles and laughter.

In a Friday Facebook post, library staff, said, "Yesterday's water carnival was a BLAST! So many people in the park, so much fun! We love this event every year, and it keeps getting more and more awesome!"
