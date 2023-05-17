Community organizations from across the county recently received the funding they need to help kickstart some unique new projects and initiatives.
The Waseca Area Foundation is the largest grant organization in the county, holding granting rounds in the spring and the fall. On Wednesday, May 10, the foundation held its annual spring granting round at the Waseca Central Building’s auditorium.
“The Waseca Area Foundation has over 60 funds, a third of which are community advised,” Waseca Area Foundation Director Amy Potter said. “The other two-thirds are donor advised funds.”
Potter explained that the difference between a community advised and a donor advised fund is who decides where the money goes. Mainly, in donor advised funds, the donor who sets up the fund, or in whose name the fund is set up, instructs the foundation where or to which causes they’d like money sent to.
This year, the foundation provided over $80,000 in funds to over 20 organizations in Waseca, Janesville and New Richland. One of those grants went to Waseca’s Historic Preservation Committee, with Economic Development Manager Tina Wilson accepting the grant.
“The Historic Preservation Committee was given a grant through the State Historic Preservation Office … and will be teaming up with the high school for this project,” Wilson said.
Wilson went on to explain that the project they’ll be working on will see students in Mr. John Hanson’s class team up with a historic preservationist from the state to create audio- and visual-based projects surrounding the historic buildings in Waseca.
Another organization receiving funds from the Waseca Area Foundation was the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center. The foundation, along with Keen Bank in Waseca, provided funds to the service center for three of their essential services. One of those programs is the Backpack Food Program.
“The Backpack Food Program provides meals to children over the weekend, who may otherwise not be able to get enough to eat,” Board Director Bev Herfindahl said.
The service center teams with the schools in Waseca to provide these meals, with special education students packing them, and social workers in the schools delivering them discreetly.
Another one of the programs that the foundation supported this grant round was the In a Pinch program.
“The In a Pinch program provides small funds to people who may need money for a tank of gas to get to a doctor’s appointment, or might need to travel out of town for an emergency,” Herfindahl said. “All the money goes directly to the vendor. If somebody needs a tank of gas, they get a voucher that says ‘You have this amount of money for gas from the service center.’”
Gretchen Priebe, a member of the service center board who accepted the grant with Herfindahl, said that any requests for funds over $500 have to be approved by the board before they get the voucher.
“We’re so appreciative of the money that we’ve received to support the programs at the service center,” Herfindahl said.
Along with the over $80,000 in funds that the Waseca Area Foundation gave out, Potter also announced at the granting round that the New Richland Area Foundation will soon be giving out almost $19,000 in grants, and that there were going to be over $100,000 in scholarships that will be made available for area seniors.