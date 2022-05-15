Over 30 area nonprofits have been given the opportunity to impact the community in a positive way. On Wednesday, May 11, the Waseca Area Foundation held its annual Spring Granting Celebration in the auditorium of the Waseca Central Building.
“The Waseca Area Foundation holds two granting ceremonies a year, one in the spring and one in the fall, and today we were able to grant over $100,000 to 33 area nonprofit organizations. The vast impact that we have and the ability to reach so many nonprofits is truly an honor,” Amy Potter, the executive director of the Waseca Area Foundation, said.
In terms of who can apply for grants, they must be nonprofits or government agencies, and the foundation has a list of granting focus areas they must follow. Those areas must support education, cultural, wellness, recreational, social service, environmental and/or civic opportunities. If an organization fits into those parameters, it can apply for a grant online, and the application goes to the foundation. The board, which is composed of 20 volunteer members, then spends time debating and deliberating over which grants to fund.
“Every year, we’re able to support a variety of causes from education to beds for kids to community 4H to public libraries to repairs on buildings. Once we get the applications, the board deliberates and tries to figure out the best needs of the community. Not all of them will get fully funded, but we try to at least partially fund as many organizations as we can,” Potter said.
One of those organizations is the Waseca County 4-H, which was hoping for money to fund its ‘Solution to Shrivel’ program.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of people without access to healthy food and are struggling to make ends meet in our community. That’s why this year, after the county fair judging, we plan to donate all of our produce to a local food shelf instead of leaving it to rot on display at the fair,” Amy Nelson, Waseca County 4-H Extension educator, said. ”In place of those displays, we want to put up a lot of interactive displays and activities out so people can learn about their food system. That’s what the grant is going to go towards.”
The money for these funds comes from donations to the Waseca Area Foundation. According to Potter, about two-thirds of the funds the foundation receives are labeled as ‘Designated Funds’, which are given to the foundation to be directed out at the discretion of the donor.
The other third of donations are labeled ‘Community Advised Funds’, which donors give to the foundation and trust that the board will make the best decision as to where to apply these funds. Whether they are donor directed or community advised, 100% of the funds that the Waseca Area Foundation receives are put back into the community.
The Waseca County 4-H received $3,913 for their project, and it hopes that this project will continue to advance leaders' goal of teaching kids about their food.
“Waseca County 4-H has 200 youth that are enrolled in seven different community clubs, with another 50-75 additional students joining us through partnerships with various groups,” Nelson said. “Over the last five years, we’ve been putting a lot of focus into agriculture, especially agronomy and horticulture."
She continued, "Our global population is growing, but we’re seeing a decline in people in careers that can support that like agriculture, renewable energy and food systems … A lot of students think that they can’t do anything with agriculture because they’re not farmers. We want to teach them that agronomy or horticulture are topics anyone can learn about and do. You don’t need a big garden or to live on a farm.”
The foundation is not able to completely fulfill every funding request it receives. This period, the WAF received over $260,000 in funding requests, and it was able to allocate $102,898.
Though there isn't enough to reach everybody, foundation organizers are well aware of the impact their funds can have.
“Feedback is really important to us. When grant recipients or community members give us feedback on how the programs we fund impact the community, we definitely take that into account when deciding what to fund for the following period. We really try to direct our funding towards projects we know will have a positive impact on the community,” Potter said.