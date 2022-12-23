Bluejay Basics Store New Member.jpg

Bluejay Basics became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Chamber Day at that Capitol.jpg

Chamber day at the Capitol. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Clear Lake Park Grand Opening.jpg

The grand opening of Clear Lake. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Compassionate Care Counseling New Member.jpg

Compassion Care Counseling became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
ConAgra Plant Grand Opening.jpg

The grand opening of the Conagra plant, which expanded in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Drs Akre and Clark Family Eye Care New Member.jpg

Drs. Akre and Clark Family Eye Care became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Family Heritage-Division of Globe Life New Member.jpg

Family Heritage - Division of Globe Life became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Food Shelf Grand Opening.jpg

The grand opening of the Neighborhood Service Center Food Shelf in a new location. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Good Game Gaming Center Grand Opening.jpg

The grand opening of Good Game Gaming Center. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
I Rock Hair & Massage New Member.jpg

I Rock Hair & Massage became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
La Michoacana Progress Award.jpg

La Michoacana received the Progress Award. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center & Lakeshore Assisted Living New Member.jpg

Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center & Lakeshore Assisted Living became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Lenz Lawn Care Roots Award.jpg

The Roots Award was given to Lenz Lawn Care. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Mayo Clinic Health Systems Emergency Department Groundbreaking.jpg

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Emergency Department held a groundbreaking with the Chamber on its expansion. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Spire Credit Union Ribbon Cutting October.jpg

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Spire Credit Union in October. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Subway Progress Award.jpg

Subway won the Progress Award in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Thyme on Main New Member.jpg

Thyme on Main became a new Chamber member in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
Waseca Lakeside Club Century Award.jpg

Waseca Lakeside Club won the Waseca Chamber Century Award in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)

