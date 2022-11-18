People’s Choice Award: 4-Seasons Apparel & More, LLC: “They have been an institution in Waseca and held down their corner spot on State St for decades. They add spirit to any Bluejay, Bulldog, Buccaneer, and Panther event. Jeremiah and Jaala are coming up on their 10th year of ownership of 4-Seasons!:
Young Entrepreneur Award: “Winners Bill Bartz and Emily Knudsen of Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm. Emily and Bill are innovative, resourceful, and imaginative business owners. They are not even 40 yet! We are so proud to have them in our community and in our Chamber.”
Legacy Award Winners, “Connors Plumbing & Heating has been serving the Waseca area since 1949. Peggy (Connors) Hildebrandt bought the business from her father and has taken it to another level through the use of technology, excellent customer service, reliability, and high technical standards.”
Impact Award Winner: “Keen Bank’s generosity makes a huge impact on Waseca and beyond. They go to great lengths to make sure they touch every corner of our community. They give their time and money to countless organizations, such as Junior Achievement, Red Cross, United Way, Farmamerica, and the Waseca Marching Classic. Their cornerstone of giving, the Bluejay debit card, it has given tens of thousands of dollars to Waseca Public Schools.”
Social Media Rising Star Award Winner: “The Bar on Main has a beautiful and engaging social media presence. Content creation is not as easy as it looks, it takes a lot of thought, planning, and originality. Makayla’s photography skills paired with Sarah’s deep knowledge of social media is a wonderful partnership. They make you crave their food and drinks.”
