There will be Memorial Day programs taking place in Waseca and Janesville this extended weekend. Below is where to be and what to expect.
Waseca
The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday at the south side of the Waseca County courthouse starting with a short parade. The parade is followed with a program.
The program includes: flag raising ceremonies led by Jeremiah Miller: Master of Ceremonies Shelby Barbknecht, the Waseca American Legion commander; the “Star Spangled Banner” from the Waseca High School band; Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address delivered by Sadie Schimming; “America” sung by Paul Stewart accompanied by Bob Stephan; the address delivered by Waseca American Legion and VFW member Grant Whissemore; ceremonies at the plaque, the reading of deceased veterans 2022-23 by Commander Barbknecht; “Homeward BounD” sung by the male and female sextets of Waseca High School; the benediction by Rev. Isker; a salute by the rifle squad; and Taps performed by the high school band’s Joseph Feldkamp and Noah Dahle.
In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the program will be moved inside Waseca High School, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Whissemore, who will deliver the address, has long been involved in putting together Waseca’s ceremony.
He’s lived in southern Minnesota for “probably 50 years,” most of that time in Waseca. He worked at EF Johnson for 20 years and then iTron for 23 years. He’s retired now, but he still serves as the chairman of the Memorial Day Association and on the Committee for the Veterans Memorial at the Waseca County Courthouse. He was in the Army from 1968-70. And three years after that, he went into the National Guard for five years as part of the Owatonna Unit.
He intends to run through a number of different wartime periods and highlight Waseca’s connections. That include Waseca soldiers at the Battle of Gettysburg as part of the Grand Army Republic Association. It also includes a Waseca and Albert Lea company during the Spanish-American war of 1898; the company was given a hero’s welcome with a dance and more upon its return.
He’ll talk about 1917, when the city of Waseca tried to form its own battery, about the size of a company, to go to World War I. But it never got off the ground. A number of Wasecans did end up going over to France, Whissemore will mention, like Raymond F. Sweet, who died there, and William F. Sommers, who reportedly died of the Spanish Flu.
Whissemore will also talk about honoring the disabled veterans, especially those from the Vietnam and Korean war eras.
The booklet for this year’s program is the 90th edition, with the first one having been printed In 1933. It lists each veteran buried in Waseca County, by cemetery and by war.
Janesville
Memorial Day Program at the JWP Auditorium on Monday, May 29 beginning at 9 A.M. Guest Speaker: Jacob McNamara, US Army Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient, Janesville Resident. Rifle Salute to follow.
Memorial Day Mass hosted by St. Ann Tri-Parish at the New Richland Cemetery on Monday, May 29 beginning at 9:30 A.M.